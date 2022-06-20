Mercedes Benz driver clocking 215km/h claims 'he was running away from hijackers'

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving 215km/h on the N1 south highway in Gauteng at the weekend.

Gauteng traffic police department spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said the man was caught speeding in a silver Mercedes Benz G63.

"The driver claimed he was running away from hijackers," Maremane said.

The man was detained at the Sinoville police station in Pretoria.

Maremane said six other people were arrested for speeds, ranging between 166km/h to over 200km/h. They were detained at various police stations, including Olievenhoutbosch, Olifantsfontein and Wierdabrug.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit successfully clamped down on speedsters due to the use of the latest technological devices during their operations, such as the Moving Violation Recorders," he said.

The seven speedsters are expected to appear in various magistrate's courts, facing charges of reckless and negligence driving and exceeding the prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h on a freeway.

"Excessive speeding significantly contributes to the high number of road fatalities in the province. We call upon drivers to adhere to the general speed limit on major routes in order to save lives," Maremane said.

