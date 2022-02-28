Mercedes-Benz driver killed on impact as car smashes into steel structure in Kempton Park

A man who was allegedly travelling at high speed died after his vehicle hit a steel structure on the side of the road in Kempton Park and disintegrated.

The crash happened on the R21's Pomona Road on Sunday afternoon.

Allegations are that the 40-year-old man lost control of his Mercedes-Benz due to high speed.

According to Emer-G-Med, when their paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the car had left the road and smashed into the steel structure at high speed.

supplied

"Closer inspection found a male driver believed to be approximately 40 years of age, severely entrapped in the wreckage.

"The man was found to have sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do to assist him. He was declared dead on the scene."

Some motorists who passed the scene of the crash took to social media to make their feelings about what they saw known.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.