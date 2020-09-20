1h ago

Mercedes driver nabbed for clocking 215km/h in Gauteng

Jenni Evans
  • A 27-year-old arrested for doing 215km/h in a 120km zone was among 70 people arrested for reckless and negligent driving in Gauteng.
  • They were arrested by Gauteng's High Speed Unit. 
  • One of the people arrested claimed he was rushing his manager to work.

A 27-year-old arrested for doing 215km/h in a 120km zone was among 70 people nabbed for reckless and negligent driving in Gauteng this month. 

He was arrested on Thursday night in a Mercedes-Benz E200 on the N1 North Botha Avenue in Centurion. 

On the same day, a 35-year-old man was arrested on the R21 in Irene for driving a Range Rover Sport at 204km/h, also in a 120km zone. 

"The driver claimed he was rushing his manager to a place of work," said Gauteng traffic police's Sello Maremane in a statement. 

Both drivers were detained at Lyttelton police station and were charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as for exceeding the speed limit.

They were released on bail of R2 000 and R2500, respectively, and will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court this week.

"Road fatalities are caused by driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving as well as excessive speeding," said Maremane.

The unit will continue patrolling major routes to ensure adherence to the speed limit.

