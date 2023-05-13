52m ago

'Messy and bloody' - Man shot multiple times outside Joburg hotel

Lisalee Solomons
0:00
A man was shot multiple times outside a Hillbrow hotel.
A man was shot multiple times outside a Hillbrow hotel.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

Gauteng police are investigating a murder after a man was shot multiple times on Friday outside the Safari Hotel in Hillbrow.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said when police arrived at the scene, the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

"Police were called to a shooting incident outside Safari Hotel.

"Upon arrival, the victim was already taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries," Nevhuhulwi said, adding that the man was shot multiple times by unknown suspects. 

"The motive is not known at this stage as police investigations into the murder continue," Nevhuhulwi said. Meanwhile, an eyewitness told News24 the scene was "messy and bloody."

"There were a lot of people at the scene. The rumours going around were that there was a hit put out on the victim," said the eyewitness. 


