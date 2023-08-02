Methane gas caused Joburg explosion

Methane gas has been identified as the cause of the Lilian Ngoyi Street explosion two weeks ago.

An expert said the gas was released and percolated to the surface of the road after seismic activity.

The road will cost about R178 million to fix and will be completed within 18 months.

Two weeks after the deadly blast that tore through 400 metres of Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree) in Johannesburg, the explosion's cause was revealed as methane gas.



The City manager, Floyd Brink, announced the findings at a press briefing in the mayor's boardroom on Wednesday.

This will be the last of the regular briefings after the blast as the fixing of the road takes place. The results were received this week after samples of gas from within the cavity of the road were taken.

Brink said it would cost about R178 million to fix the road.

He said the City had spent R4 million on technical experts, reinforcements, technology and efforts to sustain residents affected by the blast.

According to Brink, the gas travelled at an alarming speed – somewhere between 350 to 1 700 metres per second.

He said the gas was at a level between 5% and 15%. Anything above that would cause a fire.

Civil engineer and city of Joburg consultant Johan La Grange said at a low level, methane gas was explosive.

He said it was not unusual and that there had been another two similar explosions around the world this year.

He said there was global interest in the blast as people were looking to learn from the event and what corrections had been made.

La Grange said that at 15:00 on the day of the blast, there was a small seismic activity, and earlier in the week, there had been an earthquake that was believed to have released the gas from the lower tunnels.

He said the explosion site was where the gas travelled to the highest point of the tunnels.

The spark was still being investigated.

It's believed that a spark in the electric cables caused the ignition.

La Grange said there was a slight chance someone could have lit a cigarette – but if so, they would find a body.

He said if the manholes were not welded shut, there would not have been a pressure build-up, but this had been done to prevent cable theft.

Brink said the City would be upgrading these tunnels, which were built in 1935 before gas was properly understood.

The new tunnels would mitigate these issues and allow for side vents, so the manholes remain closed to cable thieves.

He said the City had met with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, "who have indicated that they will consider our application to declare a local disaster".

Brink could not give an exact timeline but said the road would be fixed in less than 18 months.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said their planning would include ways to mitigate future incidents like this.

He said the City's priority was to create a smart city, and the new tunnels would align with this vision.