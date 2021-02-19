Metro cop guilty of luring and raping young girls, human trafficking to be sentenced

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has postponed sentencing of former EMPD Superintendent Adam Cummings and Tebogo Maregele.

Cummings was convicted on three counts of rape and one of human trafficking, while Maregele was convicted as an accomplice to the rape of a nine-year-old, and two counts of exploitation of children for financial gain.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng warned that he was postponing the case for the last time.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has postponed sentencing against former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Superintendent Adam Cummings, and his co-accused Tebogo Maregele.

Cummings was found guilty on three counts of rape and one of human trafficking, while Maregele was convicted as an accomplice to the rape of a nine-year-old and two counts of exploitation of children for financial gain.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Cummings paid Maregele to lure young girls from Soweto, between the ages of eight and 15.

READ | Lesedi FM presenter stabbed multiple times

Maregele would take the children to Cummings, who would then drive with them to Avalon Cemetery, show them his service firearm and rape them.

The case was postponed because a lawyer representing Cummings and Maregele was not present in court.

The matter was investigated by IPID.

The trial against Cummings and Maregele began on 18 June 2018 and they were found guilty on 20 May 2019.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the two have been changing lawyers, thus delaying the sentencing procedure.

IPID anticipates the sentence against the two will send a strong message to others who continue to commit similar crimes.

Judge Ratha Mokgaotlheng warned that the case was being postponed for the last time until 5 March.