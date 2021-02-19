1h ago

add bookmark

Metro cop guilty of luring and raping young girls, human trafficking to be sentenced

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A metro officer has been found guilty of rape.
A metro officer has been found guilty of rape.
iStock
  • The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has postponed sentencing of former EMPD Superintendent Adam Cummings and Tebogo Maregele.
  • Cummings was convicted on three counts of rape and one of human trafficking, while Maregele was convicted as an accomplice to the rape of a nine-year-old, and two counts of exploitation of children for financial gain.
  • Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng warned that he was postponing the case for the last time.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has postponed sentencing against former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Superintendent Adam Cummings, and his co-accused Tebogo Maregele.

Cummings was found guilty on three counts of rape and one of human trafficking, while Maregele was convicted as an accomplice to the rape of a nine-year-old and two counts of exploitation of children for financial gain.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Cummings paid Maregele to lure young girls from Soweto, between the ages of eight and 15.

READ | Lesedi FM presenter stabbed multiple times

Maregele would take the children to Cummings, who would then drive with them to Avalon Cemetery, show them his service firearm and rape them.

The case was postponed because a lawyer representing Cummings and Maregele was not present in court.

The matter was investigated by IPID.

The trial against Cummings and Maregele began on 18 June 2018 and they were found guilty on 20 May 2019.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the two have been changing lawyers, thus delaying the sentencing procedure.

IPID anticipates the sentence against the two will send a strong message to others who continue to commit similar crimes.

Judge Ratha Mokgaotlheng warned that the case was being postponed for the last time until 5 March.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R120K each
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
52% - 34 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
21% - 14 votes
No, I don't think they need it
27% - 18 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.66
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.55
(-0.88)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(-0.80)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(-1.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.51)
Gold
1784.27
(+0.65)
Silver
27.47
(+2.17)
Platinum
1292.00
(+3.02)
Brent Crude
62.59
(-0.71)
Palladium
2375.50
(+1.00)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo