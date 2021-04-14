50m ago

Metro police officer and cop allegedly linked to Joburg hijacking syndicate arrested

Nicole McCain
Three people allegedly linked to a truck hijacking syndicate in Gauteng have been arrested.
A hijacking syndicate allegedly responsible for targeting trucks on Gauteng highways has been dealt a significant blow after three men were arrested.

They were arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) in Johannesburg on Tuesday shortly after allegedly hijacking a truck, said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

"The three – a member of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's VIP Protection Unit, a member of the South African Police Flying Squad and a civilian – were spotted driving a vehicle fitted with false number plates in the Johannesburg central business district," he said.

"The number plates raised the suspicion of an alert member of the NTACU, a division of the Road Traffic Management Corporation. He kept the vehicle under surveillance while he called for back-up from members of the SAPS Crime Intelligence and the Gauteng Highway Patrol."

The joint team confronted the occupants of the vehicle and found them in possession of state-issued firearms, Zwane said.

On further investigation, it was discovered that they had earlier allegedly dropped off a fully loaded truck at Strydom Park in Randburg.

"It is believed that they are part of a syndicate that has been hijacking trucks on the R59, N3, Kliprivier and other routes in Gauteng. The investigation continues and more arrests can be expected. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon," Zwane said.

RTMC CEO advocate Makhosini Msibi described the arrests as a "major breakthrough in the fight against truck hijackings in Gauteng".

"There have been many complaints and allegations about the involvement of law enforcement officers in this heinous crime and these arrests will have a devastating impact on the syndicate," Msibi said.

Members of the public have been requested to provide information via WhatsApp on 083 293 7989. Emails can be sent to ntacu@rtmc.co.za.

