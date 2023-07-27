Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer zooms in on alleged contradictions in State witnesses' testimony

A lawyer representing two men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa has highlighted alleged contradictions between the evidence of two State witnesses.

The lawyer told the State's third witness, Nthabiseng Mokete, that her version was different to that of Zandile Khumalo, who was the State's first witness.

The alleged contradictions relate to what happened immediately after Meyiwa was shot.

A lawyer representing two of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has zoomed in on alleged contradictions between the testimony of the State's first witness, Zandile Khumalo, and its third witness, Nthabiseng Mokete.

Mokete told the court that she was seated in a parked car across the road from the Khumalo residence, where Meyiwa was shot dead.

At the time, the witness lived with her sister, known as MaPhiri, who was the Khumalos' neighbour and family friend.

Suddenly she saw Khumalo run toward her sister's house.

She called out to Mokete: "Nthabiseng, call the ambulance. Senzo has been shot," the court heard.

Together, they ran to her home to tell her sister what had happened.

She was unable to recall whether they had, in fact, called an ambulance, but said Khumalo went back home shortly afterward.

However, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, who is representing Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, told Mokete that Khumalo's version of the events had differed.

According to Khumalo, MaPhiri panicked when Khumalo told her Meyiwa had been shot.

The lawyer put to her:

MaPhiri then called you, Nthabiseng, and asked that you call an ambulance.

However, Mokete said that version was not possible.

"How can that be if I was already with Zandi[le] and MaPhiri?" she asked.

Mokete maintained that Khumalo had alerted her first and that both of them went to MaPhiri.

Earlier, Mokete told the court that she heard three gunshots on the night Meyiwa was shot.

"After the first gunshot, I saw a skinny man run down the street toward the park. Then there was a second gunshot, and two men also passed, running towards the park; then I heard a third gunshot," she said.

After the third gunshot she didn't see anyone run past, but mayhem erupted shortly after Khumalo came out of the house.

She recalled:

The street just became busy. Neighbours came out, and people were running up and down the street.

According to her testimony, one of the two men who ran past had dreadlocks. She added that she didn't see their faces but noticed that one of them was wearing a hoodie.

Mokete was unable to say whether the men were linked to each other.

Ramosepele put it to her that they could have been running to safety after they heard the gunshots.

The trial continues with Mokete's cross-examination.

Ntanzi, Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.



