18m ago

Share

Meyiwa trial: Zandile Khumalo says cops should have questioned Bafana skipper's wife

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images
  • A lawyer representing one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa asked state witness Zandile Khumalo what she meant during a TV interview when she said police should widen their probe.
  • Khumalo said she meant that Meyiwa's wife, Mandisa Mkhize, should also have been interrogated.
  • The witness said it was unfair that Mkhize was never investigated or interrogated to establish if she could be a suspect in the soccer star's murder. 

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial grilled state witness Zandile Khumalo over comments she made during a TV interview in 2022 with news channel eNCA about the former Bafana Bafana captain's wife Mandisa Mkhize.

Khumalo is the first state witness in the rebooted trial of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa, who was shot at the Khumalo home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Meyiwa was at the house with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, Zandile's sister.

The house belongs to the Khumalo sisters' mother.

Zandile was grilled by the counsel representing accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

READ | 'I hear this from you': Zandile Khumalo pleads ignorance when told she's a suspect in Meyiwa murder

Ntuli has been charged alongside Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

Advocate Mandisa Mshololo asked that the video of the interview be played in court. Khumalo hardly watched it and bowed her head.

In the interview, Zandile criticised the police for failing to scrutinise Mkhize.

Mshololo asked her to explain what she meant by that.

Kelly and Zandile Khumalo
Kelly and Zandile Khumalo

"It's common knowledge that when a man dies, the wife or girlfriend becomes a suspect. No one has ever looked at Mandisa. She was never investigated. The police never took her phone. All I was saying was why has Mandisa not faced the same amount of interrogation we were subjected to?" Zandile asked.

During the interview, Zandile said police were just fishing at one point and looking in all directions for answers.

Mshololo asked why Kelly should not be interrogated, as the text messages read in court showed that the singer was not happy in her relationship with Meyiwa and wanted to end it.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng then asked the prosecutor, Advocate George Baloyi, about the state of the video.

Baloyi told the court that the video was part of the exhibits for the trial and that it formed part of the documentary evidence.

He also said the interview violated the sub judice rule, as it was conducted while court proceedings were ongoing.

The trial continues.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile khumalokelly khumalosenzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 6864 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 283 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.58
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.55
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.43
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Platinum
967.90
-0.4%
Palladium
1,293.21
+0.6%
Gold
1,959.83
+0.3%
Silver
24.67
+1.3%
Brent-ruolie
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
71,963
+0.6%
All Share
77,242
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,679
+1.6%
Industrial 25
104,771
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,778
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

6h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo