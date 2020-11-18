Middleman in Taliep Petersen murder released on parole after serving minimum sentence - DCS

Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, who was tasked with finding the gunman who murdered music icon Taliep Petersen, has been released from prison.

He was handed a 24-year jail term in the Western Cape High Court in 2009.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the convicted killer had served his minimum detention period.

Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, one of the people convicted of the murder of theatre legend Taliep Petersen, has been released from prison as he had already served his minimum detention period, the Department of Correctional Services said on Wednesday.



Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Emjedi was released on parole on 11 November.

He was sentenced to 24 years in prison on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, Nxumalo said.

READ | Najwa tells of night Taliep died

"He then received a six-month amnesty in 2012, effectively reducing his sentence by six months. This will mean that he was considered for parole placement by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board after having served the minimum detention period," he said.



"It has to be noted that parole does not reduce the sentence imposed by the courts, it only affects the way in which a sentence will be served. The parole boards decide when an offender is to be released and clearly specify the conditions."

Emjedi had been tasked with finding the gunman who would kill the musician in his home.

A video of a smiling Emjedi being embraced by loved ones as he leaves the police offices at SA Eagle House in Krugersdorp has been circulating on social media.

Murder, robbery

Petersen's wife of nine years, Najwa, was convicted for being the mastermind behind the music legend's murder.

She was later sentenced to 28 years.

Taliep was shot dead in their well-secured Grasmere Street home in Athlone, in what was meant to look like a robbery in December 2006.

Waheed Hassen was sentenced to 25 years.

The fourth accused, Jefferson Snyders, was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 10 years. He was acquitted of the murder.

At his sentencing in the Western Cape High Court, Judge Siraj Desai had said that although Emjedi was not on the scene, he had played a vital role in the execution of the crime.

Desai said Emjedi had also not expressed remorse.

He was sentenced to 24 years for murder and 10 years for robbery, which was to run concurrently.

Parole system

Nxumalo said parole was not a right but a privilege that needed to be exercised within specific conditions that an offender must comply with.

"Parole forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour. It is regarded as an aid to the social reintegration of the offender, and a mechanism to manage the risk the offender may pose to the community," he said.

"It is thus important that prior to an offender being considered for parole, he/she must participate in programmes aimed at preparing them for a crime-free life beyond incarceration.

"South Africa has positioned the parole system as a structured transition period to help offenders integrate back into society with the hope that they are fully rehabilitated with anticipation that they will not re-offend and find themselves back behind bars."

The progressive parole system in modern SA is based on international best practice, Nxumalo said.

"Over the past 26 years, the prison system has transformed from a punitive system into a rehabilitative system with the aim to correct an offending behaviour prior to placement back into communities."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.