47m ago

add bookmark

Middleman in Taliep Petersen murder released on parole after serving minimum sentence - DCS

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Najwa Petersen and co-accused Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, Waheed Hassan and Jefferson Snyders sit in the Western Cape High Court.
Najwa Petersen and co-accused Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, Waheed Hassan and Jefferson Snyders sit in the Western Cape High Court.
PHOTO: Media24, Gallo Images
  • Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, who was tasked with finding the gunman who murdered music icon Taliep Petersen, has been released from prison.
  • He was handed a 24-year jail term in the Western Cape High Court in 2009.
  • According to the Department of Correctional Services, the convicted killer had served his minimum detention period.

Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, one of the people convicted of the murder of theatre legend Taliep Petersen, has been released from prison as he had already served his minimum detention period, the Department of Correctional Services said on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Emjedi was released on parole on 11 November.

He was sentenced to 24 years in prison on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, Nxumalo said.

READ | Najwa tells of night Taliep died

"He then received a six-month amnesty in 2012, effectively reducing his sentence by six months. This will mean that he was considered for parole placement by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board after having served the minimum detention period," he said.

"It has to be noted that parole does not reduce the sentence imposed by the courts, it only affects the way in which a sentence will be served. The parole boards decide when an offender is to be released and clearly specify the conditions."

Emjedi had been tasked with finding the gunman who would kill the musician in his home.

A video of a smiling Emjedi being embraced by loved ones as he leaves the police offices at SA Eagle House in Krugersdorp has been circulating on social media.

Murder, robbery

Petersen's wife of nine years, Najwa, was convicted for being the mastermind behind the music legend's murder.

She was later sentenced to 28 years.

Taliep was shot dead in their well-secured Grasmere Street home in Athlone, in what was meant to look like a robbery in December 2006.

Waheed Hassen was sentenced to 25 years.

The fourth accused, Jefferson Snyders, was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 10 years. He was acquitted of the murder.

At his sentencing in the Western Cape High Court, Judge Siraj Desai had said that although Emjedi was not on the scene, he had played a vital role in the execution of the crime.

Desai said Emjedi had also not expressed remorse.

He was sentenced to 24 years for murder and 10 years for robbery, which was to run concurrently.

Parole system

Nxumalo said parole was not a right but a privilege that needed to be exercised within specific conditions that an offender must comply with.

"Parole forms part of the total rehabilitation programme in correcting offending behaviour. It is regarded as an aid to the social reintegration of the offender, and a mechanism to manage the risk the offender may pose to the community," he said.

"It is thus important that prior to an offender being considered for parole, he/she must participate in programmes aimed at preparing them for a crime-free life beyond incarceration.

"South Africa has positioned the parole system as a structured transition period to help offenders integrate back into society with the hope that they are fully rehabilitated with anticipation that they will not re-offend and find themselves back behind bars."

The progressive parole system in modern SA is based on international best practice, Nxumalo said.

"Over the past 26 years, the prison system has transformed from a punitive system into a rehabilitative system with the aim to correct an offending behaviour prior to placement back into communities."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Alleged Athlone lion 'smugglers' granted R5 000 bail - and one is Najwa Petersen's son
Limpopo school principal arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill his wife
NPA to investigate release of alleged Cape gang hitman released on bail
Read more on:
taliep petersenwestern capecape towncrimeprisonscourts
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 582 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1156 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 5978 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.43
(-0.65)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(-0.65)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.68)
Gold
1876.60
(-0.30)
Silver
24.37
(-0.46)
Platinum
936.00
(+1.34)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2347.50
(+1.87)
All Share
57464.20
(+0.72)
Top 40
52654.66
(+0.70)
Financial 15
11676.02
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
79505.14
(+0.80)
Resource 10
52076.71
(+0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo