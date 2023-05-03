1h ago

Mihalik murder accused fails to produce crucial alibi

Jenni Evans
Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti.
Astrid Februarie
  • One of the men accused of murdering Pete Mihalik said he struggled to produce a crucial alibi during his trial.
  • Taximan and gold dealer Vuyile Maliti said his wife tried to get a man named Baba to court to prove his alibi that he was involved in a gold deal in a parking lot at the time of Mihalik's murder.
  • But he was told that Baba didn't want anything to do with the case.

A taxi owner on trial for the murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik was put on the spot on Wednesday for not producing the alibi he claimed would clear him.

Vuyile Maliti, who also deals in second-hand gold of uncertain origins, said a gold exchange owner called Baba would provide an alibi for him.

He claimed he, Baba and his co-accused, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Sizwe Biyela, were in a car in the parking lot of a Spar supermarket at Cape Quarter at the time that Mihalik was shot dead on 30 October 2018.

All three accused pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mihalik and attempted murder of Mihalik's children. 

But, with Maliti's failure to produce Baba to vouch for him, the State is rubbishing his claims.

State advocate Greg Wolmarans said his explanation that Baba wanted nothing to do with the trial were "improbable" and "should be treated with contempt". 

On Tuesday, Maliti testified that he could not get anyone in Cape Town to defend him against the murder of a Cape Town lawyer.

He had to cast the net wider and retained the services of Jannie Kruger from a well-known Johannesburg law firm. 

However, he only began focusing on Baba in February 2023 when his wife tried to convince Baba to testify for him, but to no avail. 

"You would agree Baba is a full alibi for you," Wolmarans put to him.

"Yes, I agree," Maliti said. 

The trial continues.


