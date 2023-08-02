1h ago

Mihalik murder: Accused guilty on all counts

Jenni Evans
Vuyile Maliti, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Sizwe Biyela have been found guilty of the murder of lawyer Pete Mihalik.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger
  • The three men accused in the Pete Mihalik murder trial were found guilty of his murder on Wednesday.
  • Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Mihalik's two children.
  • Mihalik was shot dead on 30 October 2018 as he was taking his two children to school in Green Point.

The three men on trial for the murder of lawyer Pete Mihalik were found guilty by the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. 

"The accused are found guilty on all counts proffered against them," said Judge Constance Nziweni.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Mihalik's two children, as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

Mihalik was murdered on 30 October 2018 as he was taking his two children to school in Green Point.

His son was hit by a bullet fragment and underwent an operation to his jaw. His daughter escaped physical injury and was able to call for help.

The fact that she [Mihalik's daughter] was not injured does not cancel the charge of attempted murder," said Nziweni.

"They had a take-no-prisoners attitude," she said, of the two bullets fired into the confined space of a car by Biyela. 

Nziweni rejected their alibi, that they were doing a Krugerrand deal in Green Point. 

"In the context of this case, it is clear as daylight that the alibis of the accused are made up."

Sentencing proceedings begin on Thursday. 





