1h ago

add bookmark

Mihalik murder: Accused's lawyer points out procedural 'errors' by Anti-Gang unit cop Charl Kinnear

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Pete Mihalik.
Advocate Pete Mihalik.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24
  • One of the accused on trial for the murder of advocate Pete Mihalik claims he was tortured.
  • The allegation brings into question the credibility of a statement taken from him.
  • The Anti-Gang Unit officer who took the statement was assassinated almost two years ago.

A crucial statement containing alleged admissions by one of the three men accused of the 2018 murder of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik is at risk of being thrown out during the murder trial.

In the Western Cape High Court trial, Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A torture claim has raised questions over the credibility of the statement that Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear took from Khumalo. Kinnear, who was later murdered, was a veteran of organised crime and gangs. So too was the investigating officer in Mihalik's murder case.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

It's Khumalo's case that he didn't say any of the things contained in the statement and that he was tortured so badly that he just signed whatever was put in front of him. He alleges that he didn't even read it, and that it wasn't read to him.

However, with Kinnear dead and unable to defend himself after his assassination almost two years ago, it was left to a colleague, AGU Sergeant Simon Hlatshaneni, to say whether procedures were followed.   

Hlatshaneni testified that he was in the room as an isiZulu interpreter between Khumalo and Kinnear. He did he not see any torture or assault, and Khumalo did not raise that he had been tortured either. 

He said the interview was held at the Cape Town Central police station, and not in the house where Khumalo claimed police officers had dunked in bathwater.

Khumalo's lawyer, Pieter Nel, raised numerous discrepancies in the procedures that were supposed to have been followed. 

He said Khumalo had not initialled important built-in checks on the human rights of a suspect in custody, according to the copy of the documents he had been given.

READ | 'Our lives could be in danger': Inside Babita Deokaran's R850m 'fraud' probe

For example, he did not initial a section asking whether he had been told he could have a lawyer present, and did not sign a section asking whether the statement he was going to sign had been read to him. 

He only signed the end of the document and gave his thumbprint.

Nel also pointed out that the three defence lawyers did not have the same version of the checklist document that the State used, which was had handed up to Judge Constance Nziweni. 

The time span of the interview with Khumalo was also incorrect, Nel said, pointing out that it was recorded as having lasted just five minutes. Hlatshaneni said on Monday that it lasted at least an hour or more.

Hlatshaneni said it might have been a "human error" on Kinnear's part. 

He said it would not have been necessary for Hlatshaneni to initial absolutely everything that the police initialled, because he signed the end of the document.

Nel charged that Hlatshaneni wasn't even present at the interview Kinnear had with the accused, and that the interviews had actually taken place two days earlier - the day Khumalo was allegedly tortured. 

Hlatshaneni said he could not comment on any other interviews with Khumalo, but added that he was definitely present for the 1 November interview by Kinnear.

READ | Alex FM presenter shot dead during robbery

He said he also read and translated the statement to Khumalo because it was written in English, and the reason the accused did not check the box to say he had read it, was because the accused couldn't read English. 

He insisted that he did not notice any injuries on Khumalo to substantiate an allegation of torture, apart from grazes on his feet. 

Hlatshaneni's language skills were also questioned.

He told the court earlier in the week that he spoke languages spoken in the Matatiele area, where he grew up - isiZulu, IsiXhosa, isiHlubi and seSotho. He said he considered himself fluent in isiZulu - the language used in the interview.

Khumalo's lawyer asked him to translate some sections of the admissions statement as an impromptu test.

He put it to the witness that he had actually never seen Hlatshaneni before Monday. "That is not true," Hlatshaneni responded.

The statement in question noted that Khumalo said he came to Cape Town to drive a taxi but found himself in the proximity of men planning to kill a white man, which scared him.

The trial continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charl kinnearcape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
9% - 903 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
55% - 5209 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
33% - 3130 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 303 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.14
+2.7%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,801.02
+0.4%
Silver
20.81
+1.3%
Palladium
2,251.91
+1.3%
Platinum
944.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
96.31
-0.4%
Top 40
63,147
-1.0%
All Share
69,741
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,387
-1.0%
Industrial 25
84,718
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,747
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo