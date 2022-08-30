Mihalik murder: Alleged assassin had one-way bus ticket out of town

An Anti-Gang Unit sergeant testified how she and her late colleague Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear pieced together the identity of the alleged assassin in Pete Mihalik's murder.

Technology and an old school stake out led to them taking in a man about to head out of town on a bus.

The man said he did not know what the police were on about when they questioned him, and has pleaded not guilty.

An Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) sergeant testifying in the Pete Mihalik murder trial said the alleged shooter did not know what she and her AGU colleague Charl Kinnear were on about when they found him at a bus terminus in Bellville, with a one-way ticket out of town.

"He was, like, he doesn't know what the Colonel [Charl Kinnear] was talking about. He didn't know about the incident, and he was never in Sea Point," Sergeant Leatitia van der Horst testified in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful firearm possession in the Mihalik assassination on 30 October 2018 in Green Point.

Mihalik was dropping his children off at school when he was shot at close range through the driver's window of his Mercedes SUV. Khumalo was taken in for questioning after being in a car that skipped a stop street, Biyela was found at a bus terminus in Bellville, and Maliti presented himself to police a week later.





The three men pleaded not guilty. Khumalo said he came from Durban to Cape Town to drive a taxi in Sea Point for Maliti. Biyela is understood to be in the taxi industry in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the absence of Kinnear, who was also assassinated almost two years later, other people have been testifying on what they saw him do or what they did with him in the aftermath of the shooting.

The case did not stop because Kinnear, the lead investigator in the case, was murdered. Instead, colleagues are questioned to corroborate evidence Kinnear documented, so the questioning has been convoluted.

Van der Horst testified that she was at the murder scene on the morning of the shooting and, at Kinnear's request was looking for video footage captured by cameras mounted on the surrounding buildings.

They got lucky with footage showing the shooter. Van der Horst asked the person operating the playback to freeze it for her on the shooter's face. She used her cellphone to take a photo of the frozen picture on the monitor. She no longer has that phone or the photo.

She said that later she and Kinnear received information that the cellphone of the man in the video was at a bus terminus in Teddington street, Bellville.

They set off there, and their first sweep of the terminus did not yield anything.

They sat in the car and waited at the busy bus terminus.

"We took a walk again, and that is the time we spotted accused number one [Biyela]," she testified.

"[He] was standing next to the bus at the admin building."

He was not wearing the same clothes, though. The man in the footage wore a red and white long-sleeved shirt and beige pants. Biyela wore blue jeans and a dark top.

Kinnear introduced himself and told Biyela why they needed to speak to him.

Biyela said he knew nothing about the murder. He was searched, and they found a R489 Intercape bus ticket bought at Shoprite near Langa station at 14:40 in his name. The bus was due to leave at 16:30 that day.

Earlier in her evidence, Van der Horst was led on how she was the commissioner of oaths on Biyela's statement of rights and a disputed admission by Khumalo.

She insisted that when she went through the documents as commissioner of oaths at 18:30 on 1 November, she made the interpreter repeat the questions, and they said they understood what they were signing.

However, she could not explain why she only initialed every second page of Khumalo's admissions.

Khumalo alleges that he was tortured and eventually signed whatever was put in front of him to avoid being tortured again.

The trial continues on Tuesday.




