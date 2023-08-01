Mihalik murder: Judge summarises key points of the assassination and arrests

Judgment is almost out for the three men on trial for the murder of Pete Mihalik.

The judge summed up the State's evidence on Monday.

Two men from Umlazi and Empangeni, and a man from Cape Town, pleaded not guilty.

Judgment in the trial of the three men accused of assassinating Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik goes into its second day on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court.

Judge Constance Nziweni spent hours on Monday reading out the evidence presented by the State from the moments after two fatal shots were fired at Mihalik through the window of his Mercedes SUV on 30 October 2018.

With everything translated into isiZulu and isiXhosa, the trilingual proceedings took up Monday's court time, with the accused Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti following intently.

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder, two counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Biyela and Khumalo are from Umlazi and Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, and Maliti is from the Blue Downs/Kuils River area in Cape Town.

Nziweni summarised the critical elements of the assassination, which the three men insist they had nothing to do with.

The gun:

Mihalik was shot twice at close range through the passenger window. Two bullets hit Mihalik in the driver's seat, and a bullet fragment hit his son in the back seat.

His son had to have an operation to remove the bullet fragment from his jaw. The weapon was never found, but ballistics believe it was probably a semi-automatic firearm, which fired 9mm bullets.

Jenni Evans/News24

The cars:

Immediately after the shooting, a witness saw a man running past his gate towards a waiting car, and another saw a "French-looking car" - a Renault or a Peugeot - with the driver and a passenger speeding away.

He wrote down part of the number plate - HR 06 GP. Video footage from a backpackers lodge and a synagogue revealed the full number plate as HR 06 GP GP.

It was a grey Renault Clio, and it belonged to an Avis rental car outlet at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

It was booked out by a woman at the Johannesburg depot on the same morning, so the plate was clearly cloned. Avis' witness testified that criminals often copy number plates from cars in rental car parking lots when planning a job.

Court evidence Supplied

Two number plates were associated with a VW Polo driving close to the Clio - CA 247 315 and CAW 88397. Maliti hired a VW Polo with number plate CA 247 315 on 27 October, with the return date set for 31 October from Avis.

The State argued that the CA number plate seen in the area on 29 October, the day before the shooting, and a VW Polo with a CAW 88397 number plate, seen on the day of the shooting, were the same car.

This was based on the front grille, the positioning of the licence disk, an ornament hanging from the rearview mirror of the VW Polo, and a mark on its roof.

The money:

Maliti arrived at Kenilworth Cash for Gold at about 13:00 on 30 October as a "walk-in" customer, with two other men. Only Maliti was allowed into the back. He was paid R200 000 for a bag of Krugerrands.

The cameras:

Four cameras in the vicinity of the murder had helpful footage. All the time stamps were either ahead or behind, though, so calculations had to be made to establish the proper time of the incident, based on how far ahead or behind the cameras' time stamps were. A man in a checked shirt shot Mihalik at 07:39 and then ran towards the pavement.

Facial recognition analysis:

The police's facial recognition unit enhanced the stills taken from the CCTV and compared a picture of the man with the gun and a control photograph of Biyela.

There were 16 points of similarity. There was one point of dissimilarity - the clothing worn for the control photo.

Supplied/SAPS

The shooter's clothing:

The shooter was wearing a bright checked shirt and light-coloured trousers.

Traffic stop:

City of Cape Town traffic officer Boy Makhutu pulled over a Renault Clio and a VW Polo, which skipped a stop street on Somerset Road. The Polo left the scene, and the driver, Khumalo, returned on foot.

Maliti, in the Clio, took his fine and left with the mystery passenger. Makhutu took Khumalo to Sea Point police station, and he later became a person of interest in the murder.

The arrests:

At the Sea Point police station, Khumalo was nervous, and his phone rang a lot. Police started pinging the name that came up - which turned out to be Biyela. It pinged at a Shoprite in Langa.

The police went to the address Maliti gave at his traffic fine. It was his parents' house. Khumalo took the police to Bardale Village, where he had stayed with Maliti. He could not remember which unit it was, and after breaking a door in, the police withdrew.

Biyela's phone pinged again at the Bellville bus rank at 14:45. Biyela was due to leave for Durban at 16:30. He was apprehended with a Nokia cellphone and a loose SIM card. Maliti presented himself to the police on 1 November when he heard the police wanted to question him.

Adrian de Kock

The statements:

The State brought numerous witnesses to testify that police took Khumalo and Biyela's statements properly and that the occurrence books contained no record of injuries or assaults. Khumalo alleged he was tortured into signing a false confession, with the late Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear watching. Khumalo and Biyela alleged that procedures were not followed in the taking of the statements.

The cellphones:

There were four cellphones in the mix the day before the assassination and until just after the assassination. Biyela and Maliti had been in touch since 22 October already.

Experts analysed the call data and the cellphone towers closest to where they were to show that they were in the vicinity of the shooting, at the very least.

Judgment continues on Tuesday.