1h ago

Share

Mihalik murder trial: Judgment ends on a cliffhanger as case adjourned until Wednesday

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Pete Mihalik murder trial has been adjourned on a cliffhanger on Tuesday.
The Pete Mihalik murder trial has been adjourned on a cliffhanger on Tuesday.
Adrian de Kock
  • Judgment in the Pete Mihalik murder trial adjourned on a cliffhanger on Tuesday. 
  • The judge focused on the individual explanations of the three accused who deny having anything to do with the assassination. 
  • Besides the court staff and the specialist police officers guarding the alleged assassins, there was only one member of the public watching the outcome of the lengthy trial.

Judgment for the three men accused of assassinating Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik ended on a cliffhanger on Tuesday as the judge adjourned proceedings until Wednesday after summing up the evidence. 

The accused, Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to murder, two counts of the attempted murder of Mihalik's children, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mihalik's son was struck by a bullet fragment that killed his father while on a school run on 30 October 2018. His daughter was unharmed and screamed for help, with their Mercedes-Benz SUV still running and her dying father's foot still on the brake near their school in Green Point Cape Town.

On Tuesday, Judge Constance Nziweni placed heavy emphasis on the alibis the accused presented.

Only one member of the public was in the gallery to hear the next instalment of the judgment – read in English, isiXhosa and isiZulu for the benefit of the accused – from small sections of the judgment handed over to interpreters.

READ | Mihalik murder: Judge summarises key points of the assassination and arrests

All three accused have said they had nothing to do with Mihalik's murder, claiming they had been conducting a black market gold coin deal in the parking lot of the Cape Quarter Spar in Greenpoint, down the road from where Malik was killed, at the time of the assassination. Only, they did not produce their alibis in court.

The alibis: 

Biyela said his girlfriend was with him on the morning of the murder, but the police confiscated his phone so he could not bring her as an alibi because he cannot remember her number. He also did not know he could bring an alibi because this was his first arrest. Plus, he did not want to anger his wife with information about a girlfriend.

Maliti said no matter how hard he tried, the gold dealers he allegedly he met on the morning of 29 October 2018 and the day of the murder would not testify on his behalf. 

Khumalo said his alibi had died.

The Krugerrand deal: 

Maliti owns taxis in Khayelitsha, but also dabbles in the sale of second-hand gold. He first dealt with Biyela in 2016, when he moved some gold and silver for him.

Biyela is from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal and changed careers from being a general worker in a warehouse to a second-hand Krugerrand dealer after talking to a contact in a tavern.

At the end of October 2018, Biyela and Khumalo went to Cape Town for Maliti to sell their Krugerrands for them.

Maliti was to get a 20% commission.

Accused in Pete Mihalik murder trial sitting toget
Vuyile Maliti, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Sizwe Biyela appear at the Western Cape High Court for the alleged murder of lawyer Pete Mihalik in Cape Town.
Gallo Images Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger

Khumalo is a taxi driver from Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal. He gave Biyela R60 000 to buy eight Krugerrands for him, telling him to "keep the change".

He wanted to sell the coins for R110 000 once he arrived in Cape Town.

Biyela, an old hand by then, was going to sell 11 of his own coins. The coins were not sold at the parking lot as expected. Maliti went to Kenilworth in Cape Town and got R200 000 for them at a gold exchange instead.

Maliti said all gold exchanges in Cape Town operate on the "black market", although they offer less than retail prices.

Biyela never saw his money. Khumalo says his coins were on the front seat of his Renault Clio when the car was stolen while he was talking to traffic officer Boy Makhutu.

Maliti went off the radar until he handed himself into the police. By then, he had spent the R200 000 on unspecified items.  

The mystery cellphone number: 

Biyela said he was trying to do a side hustle with another gold dealer before he was arrested at the Bellville Bus Station. He said this person was the mystery number found in his cellphone records, ending with 6530.

Nziweni noted that the two spoke for 26 minutes in total.

The question is: Was this person coordinating the assassination by phone or a gold dealer as Biyela claims?

The number became unavailable soon after the assassination. 

The mystery occupant in Maliti's VW Polo at the traffic stop: 

Maliti said the mystery occupant in his VW Polo was a man named Baba, from a gold exchange in Cape Town, who they met at the Spar parking lot. He said he was giving Baba a lift back to his shop in the CBD.

Baba allegedly did not want to buy the coins and did not want to go to court to vouch for Maliti. 

The mystery occupant in Khumalo's car, seen by traffic officer Makhutu:

Khumalo insists his unsold gold coins were on the passenger seat, not a person. The state suspects the occupant seen by Makhutu was the alleged shooter, Biyela, and that Biyela drove the car away, leaving Khumalo behind, to get away as quickly as possible.

However, Biyela says it's impossible because he does not know how to drive a car.

Why the Spar parking lot: 

Maliti said the Spar was a good meeting place because it was quiet and easy to locate. 

Khumalo's allegation of torture: 

Khumalo says he was tortured by police three times and finally signed a statement containing information he did not give.

The said statement contains a set of admissions that set out Khumalo's expectation of being a taxi driver for Maliti, then finding himself caught up in a murder plot. He says the only reason he signed the statement was because he was tortured and wanted the torture to stop.

ALSO READ | Charges and counter charges as Ayepyep Cape Town management melee brings police onto the dancefloor

On Monday, Nziweni went over police evidence of the procedures they followed and there was no record of Khumalo having injuries other than the foot-scraping he sustained during his arrest.

Judgment continues on Wednesday, with Nziweni expected to say what she made of all of the evidence put in front of her.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pete mihalikcape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12345 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 590 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
23.26
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Platinum
925.22
-1.4%
Palladium
1,226.53
-3.6%
Gold
1,943.72
-1.1%
Silver
24.16
-2.4%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,286
-0.5%
All Share
78,642
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,788
-2.3%
Industrial 25
109,563
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,322
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

2h ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo