1h ago

add bookmark

Mihalik murder trial: No filming permitted due to safety concerns, judge rules

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The three accused on trial for the murder of prominent Cape Town advocate, Pete Mihalik in the Western Cape High Court.
The three accused on trial for the murder of prominent Cape Town advocate, Pete Mihalik in the Western Cape High Court.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais
  • The trial of the three men accused of assassinating Pete Mihalik will not be filmed as requested by a media house, in the interests of safety. 
  • eNCA had hoped to film the trial, but the judge turned down its request, also expressing concern over disruptions filming may cause.
  • The trial continued with evidence from a senior Anti-Gang Unit officer on Monday.

Media house eNCA's application to film the trial of the three men accused of assassinating Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik was refused in the interests of safety, the Western Cape High Court ruled on Monday. 

Judge Constance Nziweni noted the lawyers and prosecutor's concerns about safety and security, and the potential risks to the accused, lawyers and witnesses should their images be broadcast.  

One of the lawyers submitted his instructing attorney had already received a death threat, and he said simply going out to get food for supper became dangerous in cases like this.

Nziweni said the default regarding media filming was openness, but there were competing issues in this particular case. 

"Pertaining to safety, clearly the nature of this case on its own speaks to the safety [matters] involved," she added.  

READ | Mihalik murder trial: Why old or new model VW Polo is centre stage in court proceedings

Nziweni felt the presence of other media was sufficient to keep the public informed. 

Nziweni said: 

I am of the view that it won't be in the interests of justice that permission should be granted to cover the testimony of the witnesses, including the accused, when they testify or if they testify.

"However, I don't have any problem if the judgment is recorded."

An order on filming the judgment will be handed down when Nziweni is ready. 

Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Sergeant Leaticia van der Horst then continued with her evidence-in-chief.

The trial has alternated between evidence relating directly to the assassination, and lengthy efforts to corroborate the work of late AGU detective Charl Kinnear who led the investigation.

Kinnear was assassinated outside his house in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020, and colleagues who worked with him on the investigation have been called in to validate some of the early documentation prepared by him during the arrests.

Mihalik was assassinated on 30 October 2020, while dropping his children off near their school in Green Point. 

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Malitia are being charged with murder, two charges of attempted murder and charges of the unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty. 

Khumalo alleged he was tortured to make admissions that linked him to the shooting. In one of the alleged torture sessions, Kinnear was present, watching, he alleged.

Biyela alleged he was read his rights in English, instead of his mother tongue isiZulu.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pete mihalikwestern capecape townmediacrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 2110 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 1878 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3224 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 259 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.88
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,728.64
-0.5%
Silver
18.65
-1.4%
Palladium
2,118.00
+0.2%
Platinum
858.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
62,288
-1.9%
All Share
68,956
-1.7%
Resource 10
62,351
-3.4%
Industrial 25
84,639
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,435
-2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo