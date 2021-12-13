1h ago

'Mild symptoms': Ramaphosa in 'good spirits' after Covid-19 infection, says Presidency

Zintle Mahlati
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Filip Singer - Pool/Getty Images
  • Mondli Gungubele says President Cyril Ramaphosa is recovering well following a Covid-19 diagnosis.
  • Ramaphosa tested positive on Sunday.
  • Parliament's Speaker Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula has wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa remains in good spirits and is recovering, with "mild symptoms", following a Covid-19 infection, says Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Ramaphosa was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday.

The president is fully vaccinated. He is currently in self-isolation in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa had decided to delay a booster vaccine shot which he was scheduled to receive this week, Gungubele said on Monday.

People have been sending messages of support and concern for Ramaphosa, and Gungubele said the president appreciated it.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa appreciates the well wishes he is receiving from various quarters following his Covid-19 positive result.

"The president reiterates his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation, or death," Gungubele said.

Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery.

"The Presiding Officers are confident that the President will overcome the virus speedily and fully return to his passion of serving the people of South Africa," the statement read.

While Ramaphosa is isolating this week, Deputy President David Mabuza is acting president.

Mabuza is expected to chair a National Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Tuesday.

Read more on:
mondli gungubelecyril ramaphosacoronavirus
