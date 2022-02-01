30m ago

Military veterans accused in government minister hostage drama await decision on prosecution

Thandi Modise
PHOTO: Deon Raath
  • The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has postponed a case in which 53 people are accused of taking two ministers and a deputy minister hostage in October last year.
  • The postponement is for a prosecution decision.
  • Then-minister of defence Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele were allegedly taken hostage when military veterans demanded an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The criminal case of 53 military veterans accused of taking two ministers and a deputy minister hostage has been postponed for a prosecution decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where they sang and danced until the magistrate arrived.

The State asked for a postponement to 17 May for the DPP's decision, adding that the defence would make representations on why the accused should not be prosecuted.

The State added that a conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge had been added to the charge sheet.

News24 previously reported that the accused were charged with 26 counts of kidnapping and that the State was considering adding terrorism-related charges. However, this never occurred.

Demand for reparations

The defence put on record that it would make representations by 20 April.

One of the lawyers, Andries Nkome, said he was informed that the investigation was almost complete.

The charges emanate from an incident in which 26 people, including then-minister of defence Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, and two bodyguards were held hostage in October last year, for close to three hours.

News24 previously reported the hostage drama started at 19:15 at St George's Hotel when a group of military veterans demanded an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza.

They demanded millions in reparations for their roles in the anti-apartheid struggle.

The group included uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) members, as well as former members of the Pan Africanist Congress' Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) and Azapo's Azanian National Liberation Army (Azanla).

Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimekidnappingscourts
