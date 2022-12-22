41m ago

add bookmark

Military vets' pensions delayed, but are on the way - defence minister

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MKMVA members pictured in Nkandla, KZN.
MKMVA members pictured in Nkandla, KZN.
TEBOGO LETSIE
  • The process to pay out military veterans' pensions had to commence 30 days after it was tabled in Parliament.
  • David Mabuza said the payments would be made in December.
  • Thandi Modise said the delay resulted from "unavoidable administrative processes".

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said the process to distribute the pension payout for military veterans would commence 30 days after it was tabled in Parliament.

In November, Deputy President David Mabuza announced the military veterans' pension fund had been approved, and payments would be made in December.

At a press conference on Thursday, Modise said the delay resulted from "unavoidable administrative processes".

The processes included the requirement that the draft pension regulations and the Pension Benefit Access form should be tabled in Parliament.

She said it was tabled in Parliament in early December.

"This will, in turn, legalise the operationalisation of the pension payout to military veterans.

"The department will take in applications and process them accordingly through the government pension processes and system."

In October last year, Umkhonto we Sizwe members held Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele hostage over the non-payment of pensions and benefits. 

A police task team had to intervene, and over 50 people were arrested.

READ | Rogue's gallery elected to ANC's all-important national executive committee

A ministerial task team was appointed to look into the pension issues.

The amounts to be unlocked are R27 million to be made available in the 2022/23 financial year, R102 million in the 2023/24 financial year, and R109 million in the 2024/25 financial year.

"The ministry acknowledges that it was its intention and wish to disburse the pension payouts by 1 December as it was originally communicated by the deputy president," the statement said.

"Nonetheless, consistent with our constitutional injunction to redress our past and honour those that fought for freedom, the Military Veterans was enacted in 2011, directing the government to roll out socio-economic benefits to the community of military veterans.

Defence minister Thandi Modise spoke to the media
Defence minister Thandi Modise spoke to the media about the Military Veterans' pension funds on Thursday.

"It is regrettable that the military veterans' pension had not been budgeted for in previous years.

"Through the intervention of the Presidential Task Team, priority will be given to members of the former non-statutory forces as the main target group to access this benefit. This military veterans' pension will redress the imbalances of the past and bring to a realisation a benefit provided for in the Military Veterans Act."

The minister reassured the vets that the "government remains fully committed to the provision of the pension benefit to Military Veterans" - and that it has begun the necessary administrative processes.

"Government is fully conscious and aware of the financial challenges facing Military Veterans, particularly in the current difficult economic times, characterised by poor economic growth, joblessness and persistent poverty."

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, the DA's Maliyakhe Shelembe said the proposed pension benefits regulations were unfair and unconstitutional as the draft policy "has completely left out statutory forces". 

Responding to this, Modise said: "No military vet from statuary forces [will go] without a pension. This is on the presumption that these members already received a stat pension."

She said vets could not "double-dip" their pensions. 

"Welfare was never intended for stat forces, but for destitute, non-stat military forces. We cannot allow, in all fairness, a member with a pension… If your pension is higher than the special pension, you need to choose which pension you want to be on – no double dipping."

The Presidential Task Team resolved that military veterans be paid the Social Relief of Distress support amount of R 1 250 per month to augment their pension payout "during the current challenging economic situation".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mkmvathandi modisegovernmentpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 4133 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 198 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 4467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.65
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.19
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,795.88
-1.0%
Silver
23.64
-1.4%
Palladium
1,697.50
+0.1%
Platinum
994.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
82.20
+2.7%
Top 40
67,100
-0.9%
All Share
73,225
-0.8%
Resource 10
71,217
-1.7%
Industrial 25
90,143
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,649
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

5h ago

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo