21m ago

add bookmark

Miners face increased TB threat as SA focuses resources towards fighting Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miners are facing a health crisis.
Miners are facing a health crisis.
iStock
  • South African miners fear more lives could be lost to TB because healthcare systems are focusing on Covid-19.
  • This is especially concerning because TB treatment has not always been available even under normal conditions.
  • Miners often refuse to get tested for TB since they may lose their jobs if they are positive.

Vama Jele's heart dropped every time he heard another migrant miner home from South Africa had died from tuberculosis due to skipping treatment under the lockdown. In just four months, it happened 60 times.

When Covid-19 shut South Africa's mines, workers from Jele's homeland, eSwatini, and other neighbouring nations rushed home - disrupting TB care for thousands of miners at high risk from the disease due to weakened lungs after years working underground.

Jele - the secretary-general of a migrant mineworkers' association in eSwatini - said more lives could now be lost to TB as overstretched healthcare systems prioritise Covid-19.

"There's such a strong focus on Covid-19 that everyone is forgetting about TB and other non-communicable diseases, and this contributes to more deaths," he added.

Patients, who did not consistently take the full course of several months' medication, could spread drug-resistant TB, which was TB that was resistant to common medications, according to the World Bank.

Industry

Home to the world's third-largest mining industry, South Africa draws about 45 000 mineworkers from surrounding countries such as Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, making up about 10% of the workforce.

It was both an economy booster and a TB hotspot due to enclosed, dusty working conditions underground, said Cleopas Sibanda, the programme manager for the Wits Health Consortium, a health research unit in Johannesburg.

There were 2 500 to 3 000 TB cases reported per 100 000 mineworkers in Southern Africa, according to the World Bank, a rate 10 times higher than what the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies as an epidemic emergency.

"Miners have a three times higher chance of getting TB than the average person," said Sibanda, a doctor.

READ | Covid-19: State of disaster extended by another month

"Those miners that made it home, like many from Swaziland, may not have access to proper treatment. And all this focus on stopping Covid-19 means we could lose more lives to TB," he added.

Swaziland is the former name for eSwatini, a nation bordered by South Africa and Mozambique that is home to 1.2 million people.

Lethal

The Minerals Council South Africa, which represents mining firms, said TB death estimates of miners from other southern African countries during lockdown were not known yet, but mines were doing regular screening for TB and the coronavirus.

By mid-October, 190 mining employees had died from Covid-19, the council said.

But echoing Jele's concerns, Sibanda said he feared TB sufferers could be overlooked as Covid-19 draws attention and funding by governments, charities and businesses.

"For example, in South Africa, government allocated R500 billion to the Covid response in six months. HIV and TB usually draw R30 billion per year," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"When you look at the morbidity of TB and HIV, they are more lethal than Covid, yet Covid-19 is getting the lion's share."

In South Africa, about 19 000 people have died from Covid-19. That compared with 58 000 deaths in the country from TB last year, according to the latest WHO data.

According to the WHO's 2020 Global Tuberculosis report, 43 countries have started using GeneXpert machines - typically used for rapidly diagnosing TB - for coronavirus testing instead.

The report said the Covid-19 pandemic "threatens to reverse recent progress in reducing the global burden of TB disease."

'Steals your oxygen'

Sibanda and Jele warned helping illegal, informal miners was an even bigger challenge.

An estimated 30 million people were involved in artisanal or small-scale mining globally and 30 to 40% of this took place in Africa, according to the African Minerals Development Centre, a mining research body run by the UN in Ethiopia.

In Mpumalanga, thousands of retrenched miners from different countries, or those seeking better pay, go underground nearly every day to mine coal.

Despite the lockdown, the informal miners kept working.

Bongizwe Madonsela, 67, current head of safety at an informal mine in the coal-mining town of Ermelo, has silicosis - lung scarring from inhaling silica dust.

"It feels like a bad flu, one that steals your oxygen," said Madonsela who added most of the miners he worked with have lung diseases such as asthma, TB and silicosis.

Like many others, he has been worried about going to the clinic for treatment, fearing he could catch Covid-19.

Informal

Many miners, both formal and informal, were scared to get tested as they might be removed from the workforce, resulting in a loss of income, Sibanda said.

"We are afraid to get sick at the mines too, but hunger got the best of us," Madonsela said, pointing out the absence of protective equipment such as facemasks as miners emerged from the shaft lugging sacks of coal.

But as lockdown restrictions are lifted, southern Africa's migrant miners are heading back to their former workplaces.

"Thus far, around 11 300 or 75% of foreign employees who left the country during the lockdown have returned to work. Around 3 800 foreign employees are outstanding," said Charmane Russell, a Minerals Council spokesperson

Mining companies were committed to screening all employees for TB and HIV at least once per year, Russell said, adding those infected with either receive comprehensive treatment.

Sibanda said universal screening for miners with TB, some of whom would not return to the workforce, was vital for stopping the disease's spread into communities, and for saving lives.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Biden accuses Trump of giving up in Covid fight
More mass testing in China after 137 virus cases in Xinjiang
Spain declares state of emergency to halt spread of Covid-19
Read more on:
coronavirushealth
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8454 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 9608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.21
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.10)
Gold
1903.18
(+0.27)
Silver
24.30
(-0.51)
Platinum
874.00
(-2.42)
Brent Crude
41.25
(0.00)
Palladium
2349.00
(-0.78)
All Share
54890.88
(-0.81)
Top 40
50286.90
(-0.80)
Financial 15
10644.91
(-1.35)
Industrial 25
74457.36
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52092.66
(-0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo