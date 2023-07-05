1h ago

Share

Mining project manager gets hefty fine after pleading guilty to R80m tender corruption

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former mining project manager was released on R10 000 bail last year and appeared in court several times until he pleaded guilty.
A former mining project manager was released on R10 000 bail last year and appeared in court several times until he pleaded guilty.
Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • A former mining project manager has been sentenced in an R80 million mining tender corruption case.
  • The man was found to have supplied his company's information to a competitor bidding for a tender.
  • He has to pay a hefty fine or face time behind bars.

A former mining project manager has been ordered to pay a hefty fine, or face time in prison, after he pleaded guilty to one corruption charge in connection with an R80 million tender.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase, Wade Ashton Leaf, 57, was fined R100 000 or five years in prison in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

"Half of the sentence was suspended for five years with conditions," Nkwalase added.

He said the unit investigated an R80 million tender Sibanye-Stillwater issued between October 2020 and September 2022 for remedial work on a tailings dam in Rustenburg in the North West.

"After submissions were made, the tender bid evaluation and adjudication committee noticed that the tender bid information for the two bidders was identical.

"A preliminary investigation was conducted, and a case was opened and transferred to the Germiston-based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team for further exploration," said Nkwalase.

READ | Traffic officer, driving school owner arrested for learner licence corruption

The Hawks probe uncovered that Leaf, the former project manager of Fraser Alexander Pty (Ltd), colluded with a competitor by leaking his employer's tender bid information in exchange for a subcontract.

The competitor withdrew from the bid after the investigation commenced and Leaf was arrested.

He was released on R10 000 bail on 23 August 2022 and appeared in court several times until he pleaded guilty.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sibanye-stillwaterhawksnorth westmahikengcorruptioncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1835 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 5649 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 112 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.85
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
915.59
+0.3%
Palladium
1,239.81
+0.3%
Gold
1,927.03
+0.1%
Silver
22.83
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,442
-0.6%
All Share
75,782
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,423
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,884
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,130
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo