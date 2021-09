Newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele is mourning the death of his son, Karabo Gungubele.



Karabo, 32, died on Friday following a short illness.

He worked as a quantitative analyst at FNB and held a BSc in mathematical science.

Gungubele's spokesperson, Nonceba Muhlauli, said the Presidency had sent its deepest condolences to the family.

More information about the funeral arrangements will be revealed at a later stage.