Minister Motshekga's husband not involved in production of sanitisers for schools - education dept

The department said the allegations made against Dr Mathole Motshekga were "desperate and far-fetched lies".

It added that Angie Motshekga condemned all forms of corruption.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed claims that her husband, Dr Mathole Motshekga, is involved in the production of sanitisers for schools.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said it had "noted with utter dismay the false news" circulating on social media.

It said the allegations were "desperate and far-fetched lies that should he ignored".

The department also added Mathole Motshekga did not own or plan to own a factory that produces or supplies sanitisers or personal protective equipment to schools.

"In his own right, Dr Motshekga is a politician and a long-standing member of Parliament. Dr Motshekga is a professor of Laws and Political Science recognised by many prestigious universities in the country.

"He spends his time reading, writing and giving local and international lectures on African Heritage Laws and Political Science. Dr Motshekga is also a member of Parliament serving as chairperson of the ad hoc committee of Section 25 on expropriation of land," the department said.

"Further allegations that the Kara Heritage Institute which Dr Motshekga founded sells books to schools is a blatant lie. The institute is not a commercial business and has no interest whatsoever in making business with government, let alone the department of basic education.

"These allegations made against Dr Motshekga which attempt to link Minister Angie Motshekga to corruption regarding Covid-19 tender procurement for sanitisers are desperate and far-fetched lies that should he ignored."

The department also said the minister has condemned all forms of corruption.

The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration have been rocked by fresh allegations of corruption and looting of funds meant to be used for the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

In recent weeks, several government officials, including Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, have been placed on special leave or taken a leave of absence after being linked to alleged tender corruption.

