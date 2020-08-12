1h ago

add bookmark

Minister Motshekga's husband not involved in production of sanitisers for schools - education dept

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chairperson of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution, Mathole Motshekga.
Chairperson of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution, Mathole Motshekga.
PHOTO: Jan Gerber, News24
  • The basic education department has said Minister Angie Motshekga's husband does not own a factory that produces sanitisers for schools.
  • The department said the allegations made against Dr Mathole Motshekga were "desperate and far-fetched lies".
  • It added that Angie Motshekga condemned all forms of corruption.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed claims that her husband, Dr Mathole Motshekga, is involved in the production of sanitisers for schools.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said it had "noted with utter dismay the false news" circulating on social media.

It said the allegations were "desperate and far-fetched lies that should he ignored".

The department also added Mathole Motshekga did not own or plan to own a factory that produces or supplies sanitisers or personal protective equipment to schools.

"In his own right, Dr Motshekga is a politician and a long-standing member of Parliament. Dr Motshekga is a professor of Laws and Political Science recognised by many prestigious universities in the country.

"He spends his time reading, writing and giving local and international lectures on African Heritage Laws and Political Science. Dr Motshekga is also a member of Parliament serving as chairperson of the ad hoc committee of Section 25 on expropriation of land," the department said.

ALSO READ | Mkhize does not own PPE manufacturing company - health ministry

"Further allegations that the Kara Heritage Institute which Dr Motshekga founded sells books to schools is a blatant lie. The institute is not a commercial business and has no interest whatsoever in making business with government, let alone the department of basic education.

"These allegations made against Dr Motshekga which attempt to link Minister Angie Motshekga to corruption regarding Covid-19 tender procurement for sanitisers are desperate and far-fetched lies that should he ignored."

The department also said the minister has condemned all forms of corruption.

The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration have been rocked by fresh allegations of corruption and looting of funds meant to be used for the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

In recent weeks, several government officials, including Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, have been placed on special leave or taken a leave of absence after being linked to alleged tender corruption.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Makhura threatens legal action after 'fake' social media posts accuse him of PPE corruption
Mkhize does not own PPE manufacturing company - health ministry
Frontline health workers' lives in danger because of poor quality PPE, committee warns
Read more on:
department of basic educationmathole motshekgaangie motshekgagovernancehealtheducationcoronavirus
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
27% - 1357 votes
No I would not
27% - 1342 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
47% - 2350 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

5h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

5h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.49
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
22.82
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
20.54
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.34)
Gold
1934.10
(+1.57)
Silver
26.08
(+5.14)
Platinum
952.00
(+3.41)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2176.50
(+4.06)
All Share
57027.61
(-0.25)
Top 40
52680.16
(-0.29)
Financial 15
10226.34
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
75616.97
(+0.12)
Resource 10
58137.58
(-0.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo