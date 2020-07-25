Minister Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Minister Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for Covid-19.

He received his results on Saturday and is in self-quarantine.

The public has been urged to wash their hands, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel is the latest member of the executive to test positive for the deadly Covid-19.

Patel received his results on Saturday.

It was his second test since the outbreak of the virus.

"Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested."

On Friday, Patel participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote debate on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

"As part his budget debate speech yesterday (Friday), the minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period."

Cabinet wished Patel a speedy recovery, and extended the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

The latest number of confirmed cases in South Africa, which has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa, is 434 200, with 6 655 deaths recorded.

There have been 263 054 recoveries. So far, just over 2.6 million tests have been conducted.

"To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing all health protocols of washing our hands regularly, properly wearing a mask when in public, and practicing physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus."

https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | ANC slams 'untrue, insensitive' claims that Gwede Mantashe had died https://t.co/f31MVxyg6F — News24 (@News24) July 23, 2020

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 symptoms.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also tested positive for Covid-19 and has since recovered.