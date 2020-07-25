54m ago

add bookmark

Minister Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Adiel Ismail
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)
  • Minister Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for Covid-19.
  • He received his results on Saturday and is in self-quarantine.
  • The public has been urged to wash their hands, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel is the latest member of the executive to test positive for the deadly Covid-19.

Patel received his results on Saturday.

It was his second test since the outbreak of the virus.

"Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested."

On Friday, Patel participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote debate on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

"As part his budget debate speech yesterday (Friday), the minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period."

Cabinet wished Patel a speedy recovery, and extended the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

The latest number of confirmed cases in South Africa, which has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa, is 434 200, with 6 655 deaths recorded.

There have been 263 054 recoveries. So far, just over 2.6 million tests have been conducted. 

"To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing all health protocols of washing our hands regularly, properly wearing a mask when in public, and practicing physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus."

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 symptoms.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also tested positive for Covid-19 and has since recovered.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his Western Cape counterpart Alan Winde also contracted the virus, while North West Premier Job Mokgoro is all clear and has returned home after seeking treatment at a healthcare facility in Gauteng.

Related Links
Record rise in Covid-19 cases around the globe
People do leave our hospitals alive, says Masuku about Covid-19 deaths in Gauteng
Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape: Treasury shoots down plan to build 1 000-bed field hospital
Read more on:
ebrahim patelcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6520 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4201 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3765 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

10h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo