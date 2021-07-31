Minister Ronald Lamola welcomes 1 068 new prison guards

1 068 prison guard recruits completed their internship training at the Department of Correctional Services.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will welcome the new guards on Monday at Modderbee prison.

This comes after Lamola's appointment of 158 magistrates across the country.

More than 1 000 newly appointed correctional officers will report for duty on Monday after they completed a learnership programme, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services said on Saturday.

READ | Rule of law under threat without socio-economic inclusion of majority - Lamola

"The 1 068 new recruits will commence their duties on Monday. They are a second group of learners to be absorbed, following the absorption of the first group of 923 learners in June this year. The DCS (Department of Correctional Services) committed to reprioritise its budget to enable the absorption of these learners," the department said in a statement.

Media Advisory| For Immediate Use31 July 2021| Lamola welcomes 1068 new correctional officials pic.twitter.com/pnaOENgd3n — Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services ???? (@Min_JCS) July 31, 2021

"They are employed [in] permanent security vacant posts across all the six regions of the department. The new recruits will enhance the security capacity of the department and contribute towards reducing workforce shortages."

Lamola is expected to welcome them at the Modderbee prison in eastern Johannesburg.

The added capacity comes after Lamola welcomed the appointment of 158 magistrates.

The ministry announced on Tuesday that the magistrates were appointed after 418 candidates were shortlisted and interviewed.

Of the 158 magistrates, 104 are African, 23 Coloured, eight Indian and 23 are White. Eighty eight of them are female and 70 are male.

They will start on 1 October.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.