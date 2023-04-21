Minister Senzo Mchunu tells court how his SIM card was cloned to extort money from his contacts

Minister Senzo Mchunu testified in court that he became a victim of a scam after his SIM card was cloned.

Mchunu’s contacts were called by two men who duped some of them into depositing cash into an account.

One of the alleged conmen is a sentenced prisoner.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has testified how he was bombarded with complaints that his cellphone number had been used to scam people in his contact list.

Testifying on Friday at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Mchunu revealed that among those who were allegedly targeted include a director-general of the National Department of Health, the ex-personal assistant to then Minister Nathi Mthethwa and three employees at the office of former minister Rob Davies.

“I realised that my phone was not working on 9 August 2018 when I wanted to access my WhatsApp. I thought it was a technical problem. I repeatedly switched my phone off and on. The problem could not be solved," Mchunu testified.

He told the court that he had asked someone in his house, who he identified only as Sicelo, to help him fix my phone.

"He [Sicelo] also switched it off for some time. He switched it on and realised something was wrong with my WhatsApp.

“Sicelo later received a call from my friend Rex Madida, who was worried that he could not reach me after receiving messages from my phone asking for money. I further confirmed that something was wrong with my phone,” said Mchunu.

“Madida said he sent me a WhatsApp, and that I had responded with 'OK'. That was inconsistent with our normal conversations. Madida said I asked him for money.

ALSO READ | Limpopo finance manager sentenced to 5 years behind bars for theft of more than R1.6m

"I denied asking for such. That was enough indication that something was wrong. He said the request puzzled him, and he didn't oblige to that request.”

The following day, Mchunu went to Vodacom's offices to report the problem.

"I was told that I did a SIM swap. I said I have never done any SIM swap, and I've never asked someone to do a SIM swap on my behalf. From there, we went to Sandton police station to open a case.

“My WhatsApp was fixed. I later experienced the same problems. I later received calls, including one from a person claiming to be from Estcourt who said he knew me. He was emotional, claiming I had asked him to deposit R5 000 into an account I gave him.

“The man said he had deposited his R5 000 into that account and was expecting his payment a day or two later as we had agreed. The man claimed he used money meant to buy his mother [groceries].”

Mchunu struggled to convince the person that he didn't scam him.

Ministers

“I also received another call from Minister Aaron Motsoaledi asking if I spoke to his director-general asking for R1 000 to be deposited into a specific account I gave her.

"I told Motsoaledi that my phone was hacked and had reported the matter to Vodacom and the police.

“Motsoaledi said his DG had sent her child to deposit R1 000. I also got another call from the then minister Rob Davies mentioning three people in his department had received the same request.

"Davies said only one had deposited the money. Ex-minister Nathi Mthethwa's assistant also received such a request,” Mchunu said.

According to Mchunu, there were many stories used to solicit funds, including one where money was needed to assist a Zimbabwean minister's son who was stuck in Pretoria.

Mchunu hired a private investigator to clear his name.

He said:

My name was really being affected. I wanted to pay the fellow who lost his R5 000. [But] I didn't. By paying back his R5 000, I would be admitting to taking his money. The private investigator brought some positive developments.

“The investigating officer later told me that he had identified two suspects. He kept on updating me on the progress of the matter. That gave me hope that our justice system was working,” Mchunu said.

It is alleged that Lucky Nhlanhla Sokhela and Paulus Mjabuliseni Ndlovu did a SIM swap of Mchunu's phone number on 8 August 2018 and accessed the contacts saved on his phone.

Sokhela is currently serving a sentence in KwaZulu-Natal for housebreaking, theft, robbery and for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The pair allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to some contacts on Mchunu's contact list.

Some responded thinking they were genuine messages from the minister.

The pair allegedly intercepted communications intended for Mchunu.

One of Mchunu’s contacts was asked to buy airtime and forward the pin to the two.

Sokhela and Ndlovu are facing theft and fraud charges.

According to the charge sheet, the pair benefitted to the tune of R19 800.

The trial continues on 25 May.