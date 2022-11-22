57m ago

Minister Thulas Nxesi booed as public sector workers rage against 3% increase offer

Alex Patrick
  • Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi was booed by protesting public sector workers on Tuesday.
  • The workers marched to the offices of the National Treasury as part of a national day of protest by unions representing workers in the public sector.
  • The workers are demanding a 10% salary increase.

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi received a hostile reception when he went out to meet protesting public sector workers who marched to the National Treasury's offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions, the Federation of Unions SA and the Congress of SA Trade Unions held their third national protest against the government's 3% baseline wage offer for public servants.

They called for a 10% increase or, at the very least, a resumption of negotiations.

But, as Nxesi stood alongside the unions' leaders on a temporary stage, the protesting union members booed him and hurled abuse at him.

Some of them swore in Afrikaans when the union leaders asked if they wanted the minister to address them, and they told him to go away. A protester threw what appeared to be a can at the minister, but he swerved and managed to avoid getting hit.

Public sector workers shout at Employment and Labo
Public sector workers shout at Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi, telling him to go away. The workers were protesting for higher salaries in Pretoria on 22 November, 2022. Photo: Alex Patrick/News24
Public sector workers protest for higher salaries
Public sector workers protest for higher salaries in Pretoria on 22 November, 2022. Photo: Supplied/Saftu
Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi arrive
Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi arrives to meet striking public sector workers in Pretoria on 22 November, 2022. Photo: Alex Patrick/News24

A number of protesters told News24 why they were rejecting the government's 3% increase offer.

Casca Makwevho, a nurse, said a 3% increase amounted to R280. He was one of the first health workers to become infected with Covid-19 when the disease hit South Africa.

"We worked right through [the pandemic]. We are traumatised as workers. We had no counselling. We are hoping government can come back to the table."

Thabo Thobakgale, a member of the Public Servants Association (PSA), said that if the government did not take heed of the protest action, the unions would intensify their fight until they shut down the country.

"We are sick and tired of the arrogance [of the government], and we want them to come back to the table."

The SA Communist Party and Green Peace members joined unions - the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA; the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union; the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA; the SA Policing Union; the PSA; and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers - on the Gauteng leg of the protest.

READ | Public service unions start one-day strike, crowds gather in Pretoria

Nhlanhla Sibisi, a Green Peace spokesperson, said the organisation supported the unions.

"As part of the campaign for sustainable energy, we stand with unions because we believe in sustainable jobs, and we believe no person should be left behind. There are jobs in the green energy sector," said Sibisi.

The government is offering the workers a 3% baseline salary plus a monthly cash amount of R1 045. The workers currently receive a cash payment of R1 000.


