Minister visits 'remarkably brave' field ranger severely injured in Kruger National Park elephant attack

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Saturday visited a SANParks field ranger in hospital.

Joe Nkuna sustained severe injuries in an elephant attack more than a month ago while patrolling the Pretoriuskop section of the Park.

He has since had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy on Saturday visited the South African National Parks (SANParks) field ranger 57-year-old Joe Nkuna who was airlifted to hospital after sustaining severe injuries in an elephant attack more than a month ago.



Nkuna, a ranger with 32 years of experience, was hospitalised after being charged by an elephant while patrolling the Pretoriuskop section of the Park.

"The severity of his injuries resulted in him being placed on life support in the Intensive Care Unit at a private hospital in Johannesburg where he’s making a steady recovery. The medical team is pleased with his progress and is excited that he will be starting physiotherapy soon," spokesperson Ike Phaahla added.

The Minister said she was "delighted" to find Nkuna in good spirits and feeling hopeful about his recovery prospects.

"I [came to]remind him [that] he is part of the conservation family [and] to wish him well as he recovers from his injuries," Creecy said.

She added that what happened to Nkuna was tragic and that rangers are heroes.

"Mr Nkuna is a remarkably brave man. He has endured multiple surgeries since the accident; but he’s told me he can’t wait to get back in the bush patrolling, doing the job he is very passionate about. Rangers are our heroes and face danger every time they go into the bush to perform their duties, " Creecy added.”



