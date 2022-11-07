Minority opposition parties in Joburg to bring motion of no confidence in mayor

Minority opposition parties in the Johannesburg council say they intend to bring a motion of no confidence in the mayor, Mpho Phalatse.

In a press briefing on Monday, the minority parties within the ANC-led coalition said they had no confidence in the mayor.

Among other issues, the parties were concerned about what they called a "financial crisis" within the City.

Last week, ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero said the City was on the verge of financial ruin and predicted that municipal workers would not be paid in January.

Phalatse denied workers would go unpaid - and said that, although the City's finances were "not in the best position", the council was taking active steps to rectify it, including asking the Development Bank for a R2.2 billion loan.

The DA's deputy caucus leader, Bongani Nkomo, said the short-term loan was necessary, but the City was still able to meet its financial commitments - "which include but [are] not limited to the payment of salaries and suppliers".

Morero held office for 25 days when Phalatse was ousted as mayor.

But the Johannesburg High Court found that Phalatse's removal in a motion of no confidence on 30 September was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

She was reinstated with the decisions made under the leadership of Dada Morero made illegitimate.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Colleen Makhubele, called for an extraordinary sitting of the council on Friday. On the agenda was the election of the chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee.