Miracle rescue for dog ensnared in Durban forest

A passionate dog lover, who recently lost his furry companion of 10 years, has helped rescue a Durban dog that was caught in a snare and trapped without food or water for days.

Terry van der Walt, an environmental writer for 'Simply Green', lost his best friend and dog Mr Spot, after a decade of companionship. While mourning the loss, Van Der Walt this week heard the cries of a dog in a forest near his home.

This spurred the Westville, Durban resident into gear as he went the extra mile to save the distressed canine.

"I moved to this cottage in January last year. One of the first things I was going to do was secure my cottage's garden so he [Mr Spot] wouldn't disappear into the broader garden and make his way into the forest – once I got that done, I was going to walk with him in the forest. There are wild pigs, porcupines, and buck... in there.



"Unfortunately, he died unexpectedly after he got canine bloat. While chasing monkey's he turned his stomach upside down inside of his cavity and within a few hours he was dead, I never got to take him into the big forest."

He said that Mr Spot was his closest friend and that the death was difficult.

He said:

When my little dog died, it was a big loss because I had him for 10 years from a tiny little puppy and spent every single day with him.

Cries and pleas to be rescued

Still reeling from Mr Spot's death, Van der Walt suddenly heard the cries of a dog in distress earlier this week.

"It wasn't a dog barking at people or monkey's or anything, it was a dog in distress. I could hear it was in distress, but I didn't know why it was in distress. I also knew it was not moving because the sound was coming from the same place, but I wasn't too sure exactly where it was."

He believes the rescue was kismet.

"I think these things are linked, I was supposed to hear his call. He was supposed to have made the call and I was supposed to have responded to it. It rained quite heavily last night and I do not think he would have made it any longer. I could not have lived with myself if I didn't respond to the call."

Van der Walt said he was concerned on Wednesday when the SPCA was meant to come to his home to help locate the dog.

"For hours on Wednesday, he was quiet the whole morning. I was worried that when the SPCA came through, we would be waiting for him to bark or howl. Then they would leave and we would be no closer to finding him."

Luckily the dog began barking again mere moments after SPCA officials made their way to Van der Walt's home.

"I called them to come quickly because I didn't know how long he would bark for. The SPCA guys quickly got off the vehicle and we went in to find him."

He said the area where the dog was ensnared had many valleys and cliffs.

"I had never been down there before and I was nervous, as were the SPCA officials. My landlord said to me we had to be careful because there were sheer cliffs. You're walking and then there are just huge drops below."

The search

Van der Walt said that initially, the Kloof and Highway SPCA wanted him to get a location on the dog before they could assist, "since they were already inundated with rescuing dogs that had bolted from fireworks over New Year".

"This was no easy suburban call-out. So I was very surprised when I got a call from field officer Eric Simamane... to say he was on his way. The dog had been quiet all morning, but as Simamane drove into the yard, the barking started up again so he was able to get an idea where it was coming from.

"Before I knew it, he and his colleague Sipho Mkhize and myself were bundu-bashing and panga-slashing our way down into the forest below, listening for the dog's howls and barks. We crossed a stream and entered into a beautiful and dark forest, with very little light penetrating the canopy, all the while listening out for the dog's barking, and heading in its direction as best we could. About 45 minutes later, and then the barking stopped."

A concerned and emotionally wrecked Van der Walt asked the officers what to do next. Simamane told him this often happened when searching for lost dogs.

"There we stood sweating in the forest, not knowing whether to stick to the water course, or head up the steep hillside. Simamane decided to head up the kopje," he said.

Minutes later, the dog was found.

"In a clearing stood this beautiful golden Labrador-cross dog. Simamane cautiously approached and collared the dog, who seemed most relieved we'd come to rescue him, his tail wagging muchly, and all three of us talking to him, reassuring him.

He said:

A crude wire snare had caught him around his front left paw, which was slightly swollen. Eric managed to remove the wire snare, but not before binding the dog's muzzle with the lead, just in case the dog bit him out of fear or from pain. Weak, but so willing to get away from where he'd been kept captive for days, the dog got into its stride as we worked our way back home. As soon as we reached the stream, the dog ran into the water and drank and drank and drank.

He said the dog was severely dehydrated.

"I have never seen a thirst being slaked with such enthusiasm. With the sun directly above, it was not easy getting our bearings back home, but my neighbour and landlord David hollered from above, and I hollered back and shook saplings so he could see where we were below, and he could direct us back to the gate into our property."

Hot, sweaty and covered in cuts, Van der Walt, Simamane and Mkhize emerged from the forest, with a happy pup.

"Simamane said the dog would get a medical check up and they'd check if he was reported missing, and if not, he would be up for adoption within seven days."

Van der Walt said he hoped the story of his experience would encourage hope in others.

"The one big thing that has come out of this thing is that there are thousands of people who positively responded to my post about this rescue. This tells me there are way more people who are caring, kind and considerate and compassionate compared to people breaking and burning down things fighting with each other, racism, sexism, all the horrible things we are subjected to everyday are committed by a tiny group of people.

"They take up so much of our waking hour, it is unacceptable that our world is in turmoil, there are too many voices of anger and retribution and frustration and ego. There are more people who do kind things. To all the people who responded to this, thank you so much for being so caring, please try to show your support to animal organisations."

