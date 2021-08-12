Missed Ramaphosa's state capture testimony? Here are our journalists' commentaries as it happened

On Ramaphosa's opening statement

Pieter du Toit: In his opening statement, Ramaphosa sought to put distance between himself and Zuma, and he cast himself as someone who resisted state capture from within the state and the ANC. It was also interesting to hear him talk about working in concert with other like-minded colleagues inside the party to neuter capture, which will be grist to the mill of those RETs who contend that Ramaphosa and others, like Gordhan and Derek Hanekom, were part of an insurgency. He also moved quickly to debunk the allegations by Koko and Brian Molefe, two disgraced Eskom executives, who have accused Ramaphosa of nefariously influencing events at the parastatal.

Qaanitah Hunter: I think that there seems to be a realisation from the president that he has to answer questions in detail and that broad answers won't cut it this time around. I think the details around how he resisted certain decisions, like threatening to resign when Nene was fired, is interesting. The questioning before lunch was significant. How much did he know as deputy president? He paints a picture of being blissfully unaware and completely ignorant of what Zuma and his buddies were doing. I find that to be very convenient.

Karyn Maughan: I agree with Qaanitah. Ramaphosa is at his most comfortable when he talks in broad generalities about state capture and how it must be resisted. But he is not great on the specifics and often resorts to claiming that he was unaware of what was going on, when asked to account for his apparent inaction in the wake of clearly inexplicable and damaging decisions by the executive – of which he was a part.

Qaanitah Hunter: Ramaphosa has long maintained that there would have been no good for him and those who were opposed to state capture to resign from government. He has held the view that those who were behind state capture would have just done far worse than what they were already doing. This may be true because those who were the architects of state capture were hellbent on plundering the state. His presence allowed for some resistance or hindered the amplification of the looting of state coffers.Ramaphosa is basically saying that if he criticised Zuma publicly, he would have been fired and that would hinder his efforts to bring about meaningful change. This may be the case, but at times Ramaphosa was so silent on matters, it looked like he was complicit in it.