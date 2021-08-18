Missing 2-year-old girl found in Knysna, woman arrested

A missing toddler has been found.

She was allegedly kidnapped earlier this month.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested.

A two-year-old girl, who disappeared while playing outside her home more than a week ago, has been found in Knysna.



A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping her.

The toddler went missing on 4 August in Kirkwood, the Eastern Cape.

According to Western Cape police, various social media posts of the woman and the missing girl began circulating in the vicinity of Knysna on Monday.

"It was then that authorities became aware of her whereabouts. Members attached to the Tsitsikamma K9 responded to the information and embarked on an intensive search for the pair," police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said.

However, the search was unsuccessful.

However on Tuesday, the police searched a residence in Rolihlahla Street and found the toddler asleep in one of the rooms.

Spies added a 21-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of kidnapping.

"She remains in custody and will be transferred to the Eastern Cape, where she is expected to make a court appearance once charged."

The toddler was admitted to a local hospital for a medical assessment.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile reaffirmed the police's commitment that the rights of woman and children would be protected as they were the most vulnerable in society.

He thanked police officers for ensuring the missing girl's safe return and welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

