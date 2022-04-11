Missing 3-year-old girl found murdered, body dumped in bushes in Limpopo

The body of a toddler has been found dumped in bushes outside Groblersdal.

The child went missing while playing in a neighbour's yard.

Her body was discovered after a frantic search by family and residents.

The body of a three-year-old girl has been found dumped in bushes outside Groblersdal in Limpopo. Police have launched a manhunt for the person behind the toddler's murder.

The child's family and residents had been frantically searching for her after she went missing in Moganyaka village on Saturday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Boithekgo Chauke was reported missing on Saturday after she reportedly disappeared while playing with other children in a neighbour's yard. The police, assisted by community members, commenced a search operation. The K9 Unit and Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit [also joined the search]," said Mojapelo.

Later that day, police made the gruesome discovery.

Mojapelo said:

The child's tiny body was discovered in the bushes near Mamphokgo village at about 16:40 following an intensive search operation.

A case of murder has been opened. The motive is unknown.



Police have called for help in finding the perpetrator.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects involved in this matter is requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Frans Chego on 076 460 1147, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station," said Mojapelo.





