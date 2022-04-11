1h ago

add bookmark

Missing 3-year-old girl found murdered, body dumped in bushes in Limpopo

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The body of 3-year-old Boithekgo Chauke was discovered after a frantic search.
The body of 3-year-old Boithekgo Chauke was discovered after a frantic search.
PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • The body of a toddler has been found dumped in bushes outside Groblersdal.
  • The child went missing while playing in a neighbour's yard.
  • Her body was discovered after a frantic search by family and residents.

The body of a three-year-old girl has been found dumped in bushes outside Groblersdal in Limpopo. Police have launched a manhunt for the person behind the toddler's murder.

READ | Free State man gets life in jail for killing 3-year-old son to spite the child's mom

The child's family and residents had been frantically searching for her after she went missing in Moganyaka village on Saturday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Boithekgo Chauke was reported missing on Saturday after she reportedly disappeared while playing with other children in a neighbour's yard. The police, assisted by community members, commenced a search operation. The K9 Unit and Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit [also joined the search]," said Mojapelo.

Later that day, police made the gruesome discovery.

Mojapelo said:

The child's tiny body was discovered in the bushes near Mamphokgo village at about 16:40 following an intensive search operation.

A case of murder has been opened. The motive is unknown.

Police have called for help in finding the perpetrator.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects involved in this matter is requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Frans Chego on 076 460 1147, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station," said Mojapelo.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5703 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2417 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.66
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.07
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
15.96
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,942.95
-0.2%
Silver
24.75
-0.1%
Palladium
2,513.00
+3.6%
Platinum
988.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,747
0.0%
All Share
74,776
0.0%
Resource 10
83,076
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,905
0.0%
Financial 15
17,170
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo