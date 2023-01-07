1h ago

Missing bag at centre of allegations against man accused of murder, kidnapping of EFF member

Cebelihle Bhengu
Vinolia Thobile Skosana went missing on New Year's eve. Her body was found this week.
Supplied
  • The case of Khomotso Tiger Mogola, who is accused of the kidnapping and murder of EFF member Vinolia Thobile Skosana, has been postponed.
  • man told police that he witnessed Mogola drag Skosana into a bush after he accused her of stealing his bag.
  • He led them to the spot which he alleged the accused had taken Skosana to.

The 40-year-old man accused of the kidnapping and murder of EFF member Vinolia Thobile Skosana appeared in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Khomotso Tiger Mogola was arrested on Thursday following a police investigation into Skosana's New Year's Eve disappearance. 

Police discovered her decomposed body on Thursday in a river in Khathazweni, outside Hlogotlou.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Skosana was on her way to a New Year's Eve event and took a lift with Mogola, who was in the vehicle with a passenger.

He dropped Skosana off at the Holnek sports ground and, on his way to Sehlakwane, he noticed that his bag was missing and suspected Skosana of stealing it. He drove back to the venue, allegedly kidnapped her and dragged her to Khathazweni while she screamed for help.

After seeing reports of Skosana's disappearance, the passenger led police to the bush where he had last seen her with the accused, according to Malabi-Dzhangi.

Mogola remains in custody and the case was postponed to 16 January. 

The EFF said it was dissatisfied with how the investigation was handled. The party said police could have recovered her sooner had they maximised resources to find her as soon as the family filed a missing person's report.

"There is a serious issue of abductions, and if we cannot assist the ruling government, we will lose many lives. If we work together, we can fight the GBV monster affecting women," it said.


