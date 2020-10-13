Missing boy's body found in old car in Cape Town, girl admitted to hospital

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in an old car in Mbekweni on Tuesday.

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in an old car in Mbekweni, north of Cape Town, on Tuesday morning, while a girl who went missing with him was found alive inside the vehicle.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the car was parked in the backyard of a home in Corona Crescent, Newtown.

He said the boy and girl, 4, were reported missing on Monday by their parents after they were last seen playing outside their home in Newtown.

Police officers and residents had searched for the children on Monday night, without any luck.

The girl was admitted to hospital for observation.

Police have opened an inquest and the exact cause of death is still unknown.

No arrests have been made at this point.

