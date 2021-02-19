1h ago

Missing brothers tried to walk 30km to gran – report

Compiled by Tammy Petersen
Leshwin and Brian Adriaanse. (Supplied: SAPS)
  • Leshwin, 11, and Brian Adriaanse, 8, were missing for almost four days.
  • They were found on Monday night in Ravensmead.
  • The boys had reportedly walked through the night without water or anything to eat.

Two brothers from Klapmuts who were missing for almost four days had attempted to walk over 30 kilometres to the home of their grandmother after being sworn at and told to leave by a relative, Die Son reports.

Leshwin, 11, and Brian Adriaanse, 8, were missing for almost four days after leaving their home in Buttercup Street last Friday, reportedly after a family member told them "f*kk*f, you do not belong here".

News24 previously reported that their mother, Lynice Adriaanse, last saw them when she left the house for work that morning, police said at the time.

They were meant to meet her at the local Shoprite, but never arrived.

They were found on Monday night in Ravensmead.

A relieved Lynice told the publication that Leshwin had told his parents that they had felt hurt by her uncle telling them to go to their father.

He decided to take his brother’s hand and walk to their grandmother.

They only arrived there on Monday night.

She thanked everyone who looked for her sons and supported her and their dad, Lionel Visser.

Visser told Die Son the boys had walked through the night without water or anything to eat.

Leshwin told him they had walked all the way to Bellville, but could not remember where Ravensmead was.

The two got a lift to Cravenby and were able to find their gran’s house.

A niece phoned the parents to let them know that the pair had just knocked at the door.

