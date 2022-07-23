Missing Cape Town man's body found on Chapman's Peak

Rescuers have retrieved missing Gus Thompson's body from Chapman's Peak.

He went missing on 14 July and his family say he died at his favourite picnic spot in the area.

They say he wanted his ashes scattered at Chapman's Peak.

The body of a 70-year-old Cape Town resident, who went missing from a care home earlier this month, was found on Chapman’s Peak.

Gus Thompson, who had Alzheimer’s, went missing on 14 July, after leaving his care home near Lake Michelle.

In a statement on Saturday, his family stated that Thompson had died. They said he was found at the picnic site at Chapman’s Peak with a view of the Atlantic Ocean.

“It is most likely he succumbed to hypothermia last Thursday, and died peacefully after falling asleep. Chapman’s Peak was Gus’ favourite place in the world, and he loved to explore the mountain before his health declined and prevented him from doing so.”

The family said Thompson wanted his ashes scattered at Chapman’s Peak.

“Our family is extraordinarily grateful that he passed away peacefully, with no signs of any distress or injury in his favourite place.”

The family thanked volunteers and rescuers who helped search for Thompson.

On Saturday, Wilderness Search and Rescue said they had helped rescue Thompson’s body below the road on Chapman’s Peak near Hout Bay.

“The Western Cape Department of Health helicopter hoisted four technical rescuers down to the scene. Once packaged, the body was lifted up to the helicopter and later handed over to the SAPS.”