Missing Cape Town teen found dead in Mfuleni

The body of a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing over the weekend has been found in Mfuleni, Cape Town.

On Tuesday at around 20:15, Mfuleni police responded to a complaint in Klipfontein Road, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said.

"Upon arrival they found the body of an unknown boy lying in the bushes. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," Swartbooi added.

The victim was later identified as a 14-year-old Simanye Ndamanase, who was reported missing over the weekend.

He had been shot, according to Swartbooi.

"Mfuleni police are investigating a case of murder as the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The motive for the attack is unknown," Swartbooi said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has further information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

