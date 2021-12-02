1h ago

add bookmark

Missing Cape Town teen found dead in Mfuleni

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Simanye Ndamanase was reported missing over the weekend and his body was later found in Mfuleni.
Simanye Ndamanase was reported missing over the weekend and his body was later found in Mfuleni.
Cornel Van Heerden

The body of a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing over the weekend has been found in Mfuleni, Cape Town.

On Tuesday at around 20:15, Mfuleni police responded to a complaint in Klipfontein Road, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said.

"Upon arrival they found the body of an unknown boy lying in the bushes. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," Swartbooi added.

The victim was later identified as a 14-year-old Simanye Ndamanase, who was reported missing over the weekend.

READ | Teen's body found in shallow grave with heart, genitals missing

He had been shot, according to Swartbooi.

"Mfuleni police are investigating a case of murder as the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The motive for the attack is unknown," Swartbooi said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has further information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 7181 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2808 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.87
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.13
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.98
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.3%
Gold
1,775.25
-0.4%
Silver
22.36
+0.2%
Palladium
1,738.89
-0.4%
Platinum
944.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
68.87
-0.5%
Top 40
64,619
-0.3%
All Share
71,047
-0.2%
Resource 10
67,409
-0.7%
Industrial 25
93,896
-0.1%
Financial 15
13,917
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo