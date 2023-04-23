Missing French sailor arrives safely in Caribbean following seven-week solo trip from SA

A French solo sailor has finally arrived safely in the French Caribbean, following a seven-week long voyage.

He had left Hout Bay Yacht Club in Cape Town on 2 March.

The sailor was being monitored by various marine authorities to establish his whereabouts.

A French sailor who set off from Hout Bay Yacht Club in Cape Town early in March, has finally arrived safely in the French Caribbean, following seven weeks of solo sailing and no updates about his progress.

Sailing the yacht Akela II, Emmanuel Dailler, 56, left Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March and was believed to be heading to Martinique Island.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Dailler arrived on Sunday after having been reported missing earlier this month.

"He has informed his family that he is safe," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

Lambinon added that they, along with SA maritime authorities, French authorities and the maritime community at large, had been waiting to hear news of Dailler's progress.

"His wife and family [have] been informed by Mr Dailler of his safe arrival at his destination during the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time)."

READ | 'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio

The NSRI was relieved to hear that Dailler is safe and thanked all those involved in coordinating the search effort.

Lambinon added: "We urge all sailors to ensure that their safety equipment, such as EPIRBs [Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon], are up to date and in good working condition, as they can be life-saving in an emergency situation. Always have a number of communication devices to keep in communication when embarking on long voyages."

Earlier this month, the yacht was reported missing by the NSRI. On 14 April, the NSRI said they were keeping a lookout for the sailing vessel as the yacht and Dailler may have been overdue.

Apparently, the Akela II only had marine VHF radio communications onboard.



