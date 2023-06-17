9m ago

Missing German tourist: Family ropes in help of civil rights organisation Action Society

Lisalee Solomons
The family of missing German tourist Nick Frischke have roped in civil rights organisation Action Society to help find him.
The family of missing German tourist Nick Frischke have roped in civil rights organisation Action Society to help find him.
PHOTO: Supplied by Tom Frischke
  • Action Society has been asked to help with the investigation of missing German tourist Nick Frischke.
  • He's been missing since February. 
  • The family say they have "growing concerns" about the investigation. 

The family of missing German tourist Nick Frischke have roped in civil rights organisation Action Society to help find him.

This after the family claimed that police remained mum on investigations regarding their loved one.

News24 previously reported that Frischke, from Brandenberg near Cottbus in Germany, was robbed on 15 February, a day after he left his Airbnb in Pinelands on foot and did not return.

Frischke, who does not speak fluent English, was seen at a V&A Waterfront shop dressed in blue denim shorts, a beige T-shirt and white takkies. He was carrying a backpack.

In April, Frischke's family offered R20 000 to anyone with information on where their loved one could be found.

It was felt that the reward could be "beneficial to the process" of locating Frischke, said Herman Bosman of TSU Security and Protection Services, which was commissioned by Frishcke’s family.

"Our sole focus is just on tracing and locating Nick," he previously told News24.

READ |  'We didn't do it': Men accused of robbing missing German tourist to remain behind bars

Bosman said it is a private venture not involving the authorities, and any informant’s identity would be protected.

In another desperate attempt to find their son, the Frischke family have called on Action Society to help speed up the investigations. 

"Action Society has been mandated by the family of German tourist Nick Frischke to look into the matter in terms of case oversight and private investigation," spokesperson Kaylynn Palm said. 

His family alerted authorities that Frischke was missing when they could not reach him on his cellphone.

Police have since arrested five men linked to the disappearance of Frischke.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin have been charged with aggravated robbery after items belonging to the missing Frischke were found in their possession.

They appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in March.

READ | Missing German tourist: Leads being explored as desperate family offers R20 000 reward

The group had admitted to robbing the traveller while he was hiking.

According to Action Society, the organisation would look into the case as the family has "growing concerns."

"We will do all we can to assist in this case. The family is in another country and is not getting frequent updates which worries them. We will keep a close eye on this matter, monitor it and utilise our resources," Palm added. 

The accused were expected back in court on 22 June.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the investigation into the disappearance of Frischke is ongoing. 

"The investigating officer assigned to the investigation is going the extra mile and is following up on all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough in the investigation," Swartbooi said. 


heading
description
username
