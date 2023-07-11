1h ago

Missing German tourist: Robbery accused to remain behind bars - for now

Lisalee Solomons
Wynberg Magistrate's Court.
Lisalee Solomons / News24
  • The five men accused of robbing missing German tourist Nick Frischke will remain behind bars until a regional court date is given.
  • The accused appeared virtually from Pollsmoor Prison where they are being detained. 
  • Frischke has been missing since February.

The five men accused of robbing missing German tourist Nick Frischke in February briefly appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court via video-link from Pollsmoor Prison on Tuesday.

Frischke from Brandenberg near Cottbus in Germany was robbed on 15 February, after he left his Airbnb in Pinelands.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin appeared all smiles, waving and blowing kisses to the camera as Magistrate Goolam Bawa started court proceedings.

The men are charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm. 

News24 earlier reported the accused admitted to robbing Frischke as he explored Karbonkelberg during a solo hike in February. They claim he fled after they took his valuables.

The volunteer firefighter has still not been found since his disappearance.

Bawa postponed the case until 28 July for a regional court date, much to the disappointment of the accused's family members, who packed the public gallery.

cape town
Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin made a virtual appearance from Pollsmoor Prison on Tuesday.
Lisalee Solomons / News24

One of the accused, Fisher, raised his hand to speak to Bawa, demanding the court change his age on the charge sheet now that he has turned 21. 

A smiling Bawa said: "You don't need to worry about that."

He then proceeded to wish Fisher a happy belated birthday. 

"You are all to remain behind bars till your next appearance," Bawa added. 

The mother of one of the accused, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the family was "so disappointed" the case was being prolonged. 

"It's so disappointing. They must let them go so that the police can find the tourist. I don't understand why they are still keeping them in jail when they clearly don't know where [Frischke] is."

She added it was a mission for her to travel from Hout Bay to Wynberg as an unemployed mother. 

"Yesterday was my son's 21st birthday, and I couldn't even wish him or hug him because he's in jail.

"I don't have the money to visit, and the security is very strict in allowing visitors, so I don't want to waste my time travelling if I won't even get to see my boy."  

She said she was "heartbroken" her son had been implicated in the case. 

"I haven't spoken to him about what happened that day. I wish this case could be done already."

Frischke was last seen at a V&A Waterfront shop dressed in blue denim shorts, beige T-shirt and white takkies.

He was carrying a backpack.

In April, his family offered a R20 000 reward for any information about his whereabouts.

Western Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the investigation was ongoing. 

"The status of the case remains the same. There [are] no new developments we can share at this stage," he added.

Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
