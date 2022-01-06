Missing hiker found dead on Table Mountain

The body of a hiker who went missing on Wednesday has been found on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais said a search operation was carried out in Yellowstone Gorge, via Skywalk, towards Platteklip Gorge on Wednesday afternoon. The body was found during the search operation.

"WSAR, assisted by the helicopter contracted by the Department of Health, is busy with the recovery of the body on Table Mountain," Marais added.

"The circumstances of his death cannot be commented on as it is the subject of a police investigation. SAPS is also on [the] scene."

No further details about the hiker were available at the time of publication.

