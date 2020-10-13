10m ago

add bookmark

Missing Katlehong girl, 8, found dead behind backroom

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)

An investigation is under way following the discovery of the lifeless body of a missing 8-year-old girl in Katlehong on the East Rand on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, members of the Katlehong North police station were alerted that the body of a child had been found in Motloung Section in Katlehong.

"On arrival at the scene, police found the little girl's body behind a backroom. Paramedics certified the child dead on the scene," Peters said.

READ |  Distraught Durban family continues search for missing 16-year-old Amanda Phungula

"It has since been confirmed that the deceased girl had been reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening around 22:00."

Peters said a case of murder has been opened as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. A post-mortem will further determine the exact course of her death, she said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Man arrested for allegedly raping missing girl, 11, in the Eastern Cape
Kidnapped child, 8, found murdered, suspect arrested
Teenager arrested for alleged rape and murder of 11-year-old girl in KZN
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3827 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3600 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1892 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.10)
Gold
1914.74
(-0.52)
Silver
24.89
(-0.99)
Platinum
871.64
(-0.31)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2399.14
(+0.61)
All Share
55552.35
(+0.67)
Top 40
51158.56
(+0.74)
Financial 15
10049.31
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
75278.51
(+0.90)
Resource 10
54826.79
(+0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo