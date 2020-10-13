Missing Katlehong girl, 8, found dead behind backroom

An investigation is under way following the discovery of the lifeless body of a missing 8-year-old girl in Katlehong on the East Rand on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, members of the Katlehong North police station were alerted that the body of a child had been found in Motloung Section in Katlehong.

"On arrival at the scene, police found the little girl's body behind a backroom. Paramedics certified the child dead on the scene," Peters said.

"It has since been confirmed that the deceased girl had been reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening around 22:00."

Peters said a case of murder has been opened as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. A post-mortem will further determine the exact course of her death, she said.

