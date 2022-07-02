19m ago

add bookmark

Missing Khayalethu Magadla's body found after searching more than 20km of pipeline

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla has ended.
Search for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla has ended.
Fani Mahuntsi
  • Missing Khayalethu Magadla's body has been found.
  • He fell into a manhole while playing with friends last month.
  • More than 20km of pipeline was searched to find the missing boy.

The body of missing little Khayalethu Magadla, who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto, was found near Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.

The six-year-old has been missing for three weeks, after falling into the open manhole near his home in Dlamini, Soweto.

After an emotionally challenging search that lasted 21 days, the family's plight and uncertainty has finally been put to bed.

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said the boy's body was recovered shortly after midday.

She said:

Khayalethu Magadla was recovered by a rescue and recovery team comprising 35 EMS officials, Hazmat and urban search technicians, the water unit, K-9 unit, air wing, Delta Scan, ambulances from Gauteng and 60 members of Joburg Water.

The boy's body was found in the splitter chamber of the first manhole towards the sump situated near Eldorado Cemetery.

Khayalethu Magadla, 6, has been missing since Sund
Khayalethu Magadla.

“It has been an excruciating 20 days for the family since the search began for the six-year-old boy. The EMS specialised team has consistently continued with the search throughout the challenging pipeline system.  The urban search and rescue teams have covered at least 20km from Dlamini to Eldorado Park,” said Radebe.

Khayalethu fell down the manhole on 12 June. The mammoth search operation saw sections of Soweto without water, as Johannesburg Water had to isolate specific reservoirs and sewer network points to aid search efforts.

“Joburg Water has assisted immensely with drainage of water from different sewer systems,” said Radebe.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
khayalethu magadlagautengjohannesburgmissing
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6184 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107550 votes
Only certain circumstances
5% - 5518 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

12h ago

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.50
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,810.71
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
1,964.46
0.0%
Platinum
892.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
59,640
-0.8%
All Share
65,662
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,245
-4.1%
Industrial 25
80,264
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,564
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo