Missing man rescued after surviving freezing night in Table Mountain toilet block

A man who went missing on Wednesday had been found after CCTV footage traced his location to Table Mountain.

Assisted by members of the Wilderness Search and Rescue, he hitched a ride via the cable car after spending the night in a mountain ablution facility.

A trail runner had made his way up the mountain on Thursday after the missing 29-year-old's location had been ascertained.

A missing Cape Town man and a six-strong rescue team made their way down Table Mountain via the cable car on Friday after spending the freezing night in a toilet block.

The man was in "good health and all okay" after being traced via CCTV and a trail runner who made his way up the mountain and located him, keeping him company until members of the Wilderness Search and Rescue arrived, spokesperson Johan Marais said.

Hout Bay organisation Community Crime Prevention issued an alert after the 29-year-old left his home on Wednesday afternoon by bus and didn’t return home.

Described as a "very, very introverted young man that suffers with social anxiety/phobia", he was, on Thursday, located via CCTV footage from the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.

A trail runner then made his way to the man's location with warm clothing and a meal to let him know that "help was on the way", an update read.

Marais said six team members made their way to the missing man on Thursday afternoon where they helped him get settled, stable and warm in the upper cable station’s toilet block, where he was settled and warm overnight.

Conditions at the time were not favourable for extraction, Marais said, and a cold front had made landfall.

The SA Weather Service had forecast disruptive rainfall, strong winds and wave heights up to six metres, the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

Marais said the man was safely escorted down the mountain on Friday.

"At around 07:00, he was brought down when the team hitched a ride via the cable car which had taken staff up the mountain," he said.

"The man is in good health and all is okay."

