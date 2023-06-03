17m ago

Share

Missing Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer found dead

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MUT Electrical Engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika.
MUT Electrical Engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika.
Prof Roger Coopoosamy
  • Durban electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika was found dead on Saturday.
  • He was a lecturer at Mangosuthu University of Technology.
  • Police said two men have been charged with murder. 

Mangosuthu University of Technology electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, 62, was found dead between bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda, Durban, on Saturday afternoon. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two men had been charged with murder. 

"Two men who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 61-year-old man have now been charged with murder following the recovery of his body [in] the bushes," Netshiunda added. 

Dwarika was last seen on Sunday, 28 May, and was reported missing.

Police said charges of kidnapping and carjacking were later registered following investigations. 

"Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects, and on Saturday, a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his body was found," said Netshiunda. 

According to police, a search for at least two more suspects who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder is ongoing.

Professor Roger Coopoosamy told News24 he was "devastated" after hearing the news that his colleague and friend had been found dead. 

A grief-stricken Coopoosamy said:

Crime in this country is moving and at an exponential rate. If our government does nothing, we face a country of total lawlessness. It is unacceptable.

Dwarika was described as "a peace-loving man who ensured all his students had a meal before class."

News24 previously reported Dwarika was busy with maintenance issues at a property that he rented out in Sea Cow Lake in Durban when he was allegedly abducted on Sunday afternoon. Video footage of the incident has since gone viral.

In the footage, three men can be seen having a heated conversation, pulling him into his Honda SUV, and speeding away.

Coopoosamy said he met Dwarika when he began lecturing at MUT in 2010.

"Even then, he was very inclined to green energy, natural sciences and engineering and using alternative energy sources. He wanted to make a PhD programme for that. We became buddies and spent time together on a regular basis. He would message me every morning."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Coopoosamy said Dwarika was highly spiritual and would often meditate and do yoga. He said he was caring toward his students.

He added: "Everything living was something to save for him. Even his students, he took them as his children. The first thing he wanted to know was if his students [had eaten], and if they hadn't, he would give them food."

Coopoosamy said Dwarika would only start his classes after students were fed.

"He would say he was developing people in the universe."

Coopoosamy described their relationship as one with loving depth, adding that they had become like brothers.

He said the suspects must face the full might of the law.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mangosuthu university of technologyshan dwarikadurbankwazulu-nataleducationcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
78% - 4652 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
22% - 1286 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.51
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.30
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,003.50
0.0%
Palladium
1,420.36
0.0%
Gold
1,948.15
0.0%
Silver
23.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,993
+1.9%
All Share
77,126
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,299
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,036
+2.0%
Financial 15
14,803
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

13h ago

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo