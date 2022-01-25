4h ago

Missing man's death shrouded in mystery after his body found in public pool

Jenni Evans
A man's body was found in a public pool.
A man's body was found in a public pool.
  • The body of a man who drowned was found in a public pool two days after lifeguards and family started searching for him. 
  • The mystery has left the family and the lifeguard who searched for him devastated. 
  • The Breede Valley Municipality says it will help with the investigation into what may have happened. 

A Worcester family's trip to the local pool to cool off during Saturday’s heatwave turned into a three-day nightmare when one of their party went missing, and his body was found in the pool two days later. 

The Breede Valley Municipality said the family visited the De La Bat street pool in Worcester on Saturday, but they could not find the man at closing time.

They asked lifeguards if he was still there, and they set about searching for him, with the lifeguard diving into the pool too to see if he may be underwater. 

"Unfortunately, the search did not yield any positive leads. Subsequently, the family returned home to continue the search for the deceased, whilst the staff continued to carry out their duties of cleaning the pool, cleaning the premises and preparing it for operations the following day," the municipality said. 

WATCH | Grim start to the new year as child, 10, drowns in Cape Town

The family returned on Sunday and asked them to recheck the premises.

The lifeguards also checked the five-metre deep-end, but found no evidence of drowning or sight of the missing man. They told the family to report the situation to the police. 

The family went to the Zwelethemba satellite police station on Sunday to report him missing. 

When the pool closed for the day, staff again cleared up for the next day and cleaned the pool. 

On Monday morning, the caretaker of the pool was told by a general worker that there was a body in the pool. 

Missing

"The body was removed from the pool and was later, unfortunately, positively identified as the missing person in question," the municipality said.

The municipality said that not only was the family traumatised, but the staff was also shocked, and felt they followed all protocols. 

"The said lifeguard is one of the best within the municipal region with 12 years of experience at this particular pool. The supervisor on duty also boasts 15 years of experience. Coupled to this, the municipality takes great pride in its safety record at its swimming pools, having only recorded one fatality in the past 10 years. 

"However, the municipality strives to entirely prevent fatalities as a whole, therefore, reiterating the absolute shock and sadness upon identifying the deceased."

The municipality said it would support investigations into what happened and was, for now, withholding the family's details for their privacy. 

