Missing man's partially burnt body found in the Vaal River

Three men have been arrested and one detained for questioning after the partially-burnt body of a 29-year-old man was found in the Vaal River.



Mqobi Surprise Mkhwanazi was reported missing on 19 July. His body was found in the Vaal River near Standerton three days later.

Three men aged between 23 and 31 were arrested while another man, 21, has been detained for questioning.



According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala, people came forward with information about the man's disappearance, and the information showed Mkhwanazi was allegedly kidnapped by suspects in a white BMW.

"The details were followed by the investigators who cornered two suspects in Standerton on 21 July. In the tour of their investigation, police learned the victim was shot and killed.

"The astute members were led through information obtained from suspects to the body of Mkhwanazi in the Vaal River near Standerton," said Mohlala.



"When Mkhwanazi's body was recovered from the river, it was partially burned."

After the two were arrested, Mohlala said on the same day, the third suspect was nabbed in Mpumalanga, found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to Mohlala, the firearm was suspected to be the murder weapon.



He said police also confiscated the white BMW and a white Mazda, as these vehicles were allegedly used during the commission of crime.



Mohlala said the motive of the killing was still unknown at this stage.

The suspects are expected to appear in Standerton Magistrate's Court on 25 July, facing charges of murder, kidnapping, obstructing justice and possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.











