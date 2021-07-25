1h ago

add bookmark

Missing North West toddler found dead at mechanic workshop

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A North West mechanic called police after discovering the body of Khothatso Paul Rampa who was reported missing on 9 July. Photo. Jonathan Burton
A North West mechanic called police after discovering the body of Khothatso Paul Rampa who was reported missing on 9 July. Photo. Jonathan Burton

The body of missing toddler Khothatso Paul Rampa has been discovered at a mechanic workshop at the Msholozi informal settlement near Assen, North West.

Khothatso's body was found on Friday, two weeks after he went missing, police spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said.  

"The body was still intact when he was found. According to information received, the owner of the motor mechanic workshop alerted the police after discovering the body of the child. An investigation into the matter continues," Nkabinde said on Saturday.

The three-year-old's grandmother reported him missing on 9 July after he left home to play and never returned.

An inquest into the toddler's death was opened by the Essen police.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmissing persons
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3785 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 384 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 2008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee

31m ago

Rahm out of Olympics after new Covid positive: Spanish Olympic Committee
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag...

24 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag advances
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1

24 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

1h ago

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

2h ago

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'
Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics
World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics

2h ago

World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics
Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

24 Jul

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'

24 Jul

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'
Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool

24 Jul

Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool
SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain

24 Jul

SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain
WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

24 Jul

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated

24 Jul

Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

24 Jul

Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown

24 Jul

China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown
Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jul

Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics
Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat

24 Jul

Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my...

24 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my country enough'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo